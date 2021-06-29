Trump rips into 'weak' and 'pathetic' Barr in scathing statement

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at former Attorney General William Barr, calling him “weak” and “pathetic” in a scathing statement.

“I lost confidence in Bill Barr long before the 2020 Presidential Election Scam,” Trump said in the statement Tuesday. “He was afraid, weak, and frankly, now that I see what he is saying, pathetic.”

Trump’s comments come after a newly released book excerpt said that Barr suspected Trump’s allegations of fraud during the 2020 election were “all bulls***.” Trump called the reports in the book, written by ABC News's Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl, “made-up beyond any level imaginable” and “fake news.”

Trump claimed that he lost confidence in Barr when he “didn’t act on the very powerful Horowitz Report, and instead gave everything over to John Durham, who has seemingly disappeared from the planet.”

“Can you even believe a report coming out during the Biden Administration?” Trump said. “We caught them but unfortunately didn’t have an Attorney General who was capable of acting and wouldn’t go against his friends in Washington D.C.”

Trump accused Barr of being a “swamp creature” who folded when under pressure from political opponents.

“Barr was a ‘swamp creature’ who was devastated when the Radical Left wanted to impeach him,” Trump said. “He, and other RINOs (you see it all the time!), always fold. If he becomes ‘less’ for President Trump, maybe they will leave him alone. It takes a very strong and special person to go against the ‘mob.’ Bill Barr was not that person.”

Trump then argued that future findings would end up vindicating his claims of fraud.

“Despite evidence of tremendous Election Fraud, he just didn’t want to go there,” he said. “The facts are rapidly coming out in States and Courts about the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, and let’s see if Bill Barr, a man who was unable to handle the pressure, was correct? The answer will be a resounding, NO!”

