Trump rule restricting immigration based on wealth takes effect

Washington — The Trump administration on Monday began enforcing stringent income-based requirements for green cards and certain visas, instituting the most ambitious unilateral effort in recent history to change the nation's legal immigration system.

After multiple legal barriers blocking the implementation of the new requirements were cleared by the conservative-leaning Supreme Court, most green card applicants in the U.S. and abroad will now be subjected to a redefined "public charge" test. Under the rules by the Departments of State and Homeland Security, immigration officials have more power to deny applications from petitioners they deem are, or could become, an economic burden on the country.

Ken Cuccinelli, the acting deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, said in a statement that the rule "enforces longstanding law requiring aliens to be self-sufficient, reaffirming the American ideals of hard work, perseverance and determination."

The sweeping policy change, one of the administration top immigration priorities, is expected to block the entry of hundreds of thousands of people, disproportionately prospective immigrants from Asia, Africa and Latin America, according to experts.

Since it unveiled the final regulation last summer, the administration has portrayed it as a way to promote to "self-sufficiency" among immigrant communities. Immigrant advocates and Democrats, however, say the rule amounts to a wealth test that will revive a discriminatory immigration system that shuts America's doors to low-income and working-class immigrants from the developing world.

"In 1924, our policy explicitly made it much harder for people from some parts of the world than others to come here. There were country-based quotas and there were country-based categorical exclusions for Asian immigrants," Julia Gelatt, a senior analyst at the nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute, told CBS News.

"Today, it's not quite as explicit, but by placing such drawn emphasis on people's income and income potential, by putting in place what is essentially a wealth test, this public charge rule could have some of the same impact of reshaping our immigration system to be more European and less Latin American," Gelatt added.

Soon after its final version was published last summer, the rule was blocked in court, with one federal judge in New York calling it "repugnant to the American dream." However, circuit courts subsequently lifted three of the four nationwide injunctions. The administration then turned to the Supreme Court, which lifted the remaining nationwide injunction last month, as well as a state-wide injunction in Illinois on Friday, allowing officials to enforce the policy on Monday across the country.

In a withering dissenting opinion on Friday, Justice Sonia Sotomayor expressed concern about the conservative majority's recent decisions allowing the Trump administration to move forward with fundamental policy changes without cases being decided on merit.

"Perhaps most troublingly, the Court's recent behavior on stay applications has benefited one litigant over all others," Sotomayor wrote in her opinion, noting the conservative jurists on the bench have repeatedly sided with the administration.

A "broad and sweeping" definition of public charge

For decades, the U.S. has asked most green card and visa petitioners to prove they won't be a "public charge" — or an economic burden — on the country.

The term dates back to a time period in U.S. history when the government actively sought to severely limit immigration from developing, non-white countries. It was first codified in U.S. law in 1882, the same year the U.S. enacted the discriminatory Chinese Exclusion Act, which barred the entry of most Chinese immigrants on the premise that they jeopardized "the good order of certain localities."

In the late 1990s, the Clinton administration issued guidance saying only cash benefits could be considered when determining whether an immigrant could be a "public charge." The Trump administration's policy, however, substantially expands this centuries-old term by broadening the type and amount of benefits — as well as income-based factors — that count against immigrants seeking to stay or move to the U.S.