Trump Ruled Ineligible For Presidency By Colorado Supreme Court, Disqualified From State Ballot

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump is disqualified from being president under the 14th Amendment and may not appear on the state’s 2024 presidential primary ballot.

In a 4-3 vote, the court made the shocking and unprecedented ruling that Trump is ineligible to be president again because of a clause in the 14th Amendment barring from state or federal office anyone who took an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution but then “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” or gave “aid or comfort to the enemies” of the Constitution.

Tuesday’s ruling cites Trump’s involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol aimed at blocking the certification of electoral votes in President Joe Biden’s favor.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), the group whose lawsuit brought this matter before the court, celebrated the decision.

“The court’s decision today affirms what our clients alleged in this lawsuit: that Donald Trump is an insurrectionist who disqualified himself from office under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment based on his role in the January 6th attack on the Capitol, and that [Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold] must keep him off of Colorado’s primary ballot,” CREW president Noah Bookbinder said. “It is not only historic and justified, but is necessary to protect the future of democracy in our country.”

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung released a lengthy statement condemning the decision, calling it a “scheme to interfere in an election on behalf of Crooked Joe Biden” resulting from Democrats’ “state of paranoia over the growing, dominant lead President Trump has amassed in the polls.”

The campaign said it’s filing an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, which could settle the matter nationwide if it takes up the case. The Colorado Supreme Court says a final decision must be made by Jan. 5, the deadline to determine the list of candidates for the state’s GOP primary.

