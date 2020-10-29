Trump rushes struggling GOP senator at rally: 'You got one minute, they don't want to hear this'

(Getty Images)

President Donald Trump brought a series of guests on stage with him during a campaign rally in Arizona on Wednesday, but raised eyebrows with his treatment of the only local Republican senator Martha McSally.

Mr Trump initially said Ms McSally â who is also fighting for re-election next week â was âgreatâ and ârespected by everybodyâ.

But the presidentâs own tone was less than respectful, as he ordered the senator up onto the stage and told her she had âone minuteâ to speak.

âMartha, just come up fast,â Mr Trump said. "Fast. Fast. Come on. Quick. You got one minute! One minute, Martha! They donât want to hear this, Martha. Come on. Letâs go. Quick, quick, quick. Come on. Letâs go."

Ms McSally spoke for just over a minute, and said she was "proud" to work with the president.

After her speech, Mr Trump called up three out-of-state politicians to address the rally. These included Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, Senator Mike Lee of Utah and Representative Kevin McCarthy. The president did not rush them into finishing their speech.

Out of the four, only Senator McSally is running for re-election.

Mr Trump also called the UK politician Nigel Farage onto the stage in Arizona, and described him as âone of the most powerful men in Europeâ. Mr Farage does not hold an elected position in the UK or elsewhere. Political correspondents noted that Mr Farage was also given more time than Ms McSally.

Presidentâs treatment of the senator on stage drew criticism from social media users.

âHolly s**t,â said Holly Figueroa O'Reilly, the founder of Blue Wave Crowdsource, an organisation that supports Democratic candidates. âMartha McSally has been one of Trump's biggest defenders,â she added.

âMartha McSally has done everything she can to appeal to Trump & his base. This is how he introduced her,â said American journalist Yashar Ali, while sharing an excerpt of the rally.

âI have no sympathy for Martha McSally - but Trump really is, to use the technical term, a sexist pig,â wrote Bill Kristol, the director of defendingdemocracytogether.org.

Opinion polls on Wednesday gave Ms McSally 44 per cent support among likely voters for the Arizona state position, compared to 51 per cent for her Democratic challenger Mark Kelly.