President Donald Trump tweeted that there are "No bedbugs at Doral" — referring to his Florida resort which reached a 2017 settlement with a guest who alleged he was bitten by bed bugs there in 2016.

"No bedbugs at Doral," Trump tweeted. "The Radical Left Democrats, upon hearing that the perfectly located (for the next G-7) Doral National MIAMI was under consideration for the next G-7, spread that false and nasty rumor. Not nice!"

Trump has repeatedly suggested that Doral is well-positioned to host the G7 meetings next year, although the arrangement could be a violation of the Constitution's emoluments clause.

This is the second national news story of the day concerning bed begs, as The New York Times' newsroom is experiencing a bed bug infestation.

In 2017, the resort reached a 2017 settlement with Eric Linder, an insurance executive, who charged he was bitten repeatedly by bed bugs while staying in the resort's posh Jack Nicklaus Villa in 2016.

The Trump Organization denied Linder's claim that his room had a "severe bed bug infestation."

Over the past 24 hours, Trump has repeatedly suggested that Trump National Doral Miami Golf Resort is well-positioned to host the 2020 Group of Seven summit meetings next year. However, the arrangement could be a violation of the Constitution's emoluments clause, which prohibits US officials from receiving gifts or money from foreign governments without congressional approval.

"Doral happens to be ... only five minutes from the airport," he told reporters. "And by the way, my people looked at 12 sites, all good, but some were two hours from the airport, some four hours."

He went on, "We have a series of magnificent buildings, we call them bungalows, they each hold from 50 to 70 rooms, they have magnificent views."

