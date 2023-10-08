Trump said he has a 'much better body' than Biden and claimed that he could beat him in a physical fight

Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden's physical fitness while speaking at a rally in Iowa.

Trump said he has a "much better body" than Biden and that he would easily take him in a fight.

Many of Trump's jabs towards Biden center around the narrative that he is old and infirm.

Former President Donald Trump said he has a "much better body" than President Joe Biden and claimed he could take him in a fight.

"He's got a consultant somewhere — this is the worst consultant in politics — that thinks he looks good in a bathing suit, right? He spends so much time at the beach. I mean, how do you do that?" Trump said at a rally in Waterloo, Iowa, on Saturday.

"And, you know, I have a much better body than him. But I'm not really sure that I want to expose it, with the sun blaring down and the sand, the surf, the wind you know. I mean, you know, it's not a pretty sight."

Biden is known to enjoy getaways to his beach house in Delaware and has been pictured lounging on the beach in his swim trunks.

Trump mocked Biden for being "very, very old" and claimed he could not carry lightweight beach chairs meant for "a child" to carry.

Trump, aged 77, is just three years younger than Biden.

Biden said he would have beaten up Trump at high school

Former president Donald Trump playing golf at his course in Doonbeg, Ireland. Brian Lawless/PA Images/Getty Images

The former president also discussed how he would fare against his political rival in a physical fight.

Trump brought up comments by Biden in 2018 about how if they were in high school, he would take Trump "behind the gym and beat the hell out of him."

"I think I could go like this," Trump said before blowing air out of his mouth, "and he'd go down."

Trump then claimed that he was better at golf than Biden.

The former president has often mocked Biden's physical fitness and has previously talked about wanting to fight him.

Many of Trump's jabs toward his political rival center on the narrative that Biden is too old and infirm to be president.

