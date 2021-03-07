Trump said he would travel the 5,000 miles from Mar-a-Lago to Alaska to bury the political career of GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski in revenge for her impeachment vote

Bill Bostock
·3 min read
trump impeached
Former President Donald Trump. Getty

  • Trump is seeking revenge on GOP figures who disparaged him in the final months of his presidency.

  • Sen. Lisa Murkowski voted to convict Trump in the Senate after he was impeached in January.

  • Trump told Politico he would campaign against the "disloyal" Alaska senator in the 2022 Senate election.

President Donald Trump has said he will travel to Alaska to derail the reelection campaign of Sen. Lisa Murkowski, one of his fiercest Republican Party critics.

Sen. Murkowski was one of the first GOP senators to call on Trump to resign following the January 6 Capitol riot and voted to convicted him in the Senate after he was impeached for comments he made that incited the rioters.

Since losing the 2020 election and being impeached, reports have detailed how Trump is set on getting his own back on those who criticized or turned on him.

In a statement Saturday, Trump, who now lives at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, said he would make the 5,000-mile journey to Alaska to campaign against Sen. Murkowski, who is running in the November 2022 Senate elections.

"I will not be endorsing, under any circumstances, the failed candidate from the great State of Alaska, Lisa Murkowski. She represents her state badly and her country even worse, Trump told Politico.

Lisa Murkowski
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska). Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP

"I do not know where other people will be next year, but I know where I will be - in Alaska campaigning against a disloyal and very bad Senator."

In January, Trump vowed to back any candidates who want to challenge Republican Party incumbents who had defied him. A total of seven GOP senators and a large number of GOP Members of Congress voted to impeach or convict Trump in early 2021.

At his beachfront home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, Trump is planning revenge, CNN reported, adding that he refers to it as "accountability" for what he views as "going against the people."

Sen. Murkowski said on February 18 that she was well aware that her words may damage her chances of reelection next year.

Trump leaves
Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave to supporters as they board Air Force One to head to Florida on January 20, 2021, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Photo by Pete Marovich - Pool/Getty Images

"I know that my actions, my vote may have political consequences. And I understand that. I absolutely understand that. But I can't be afraid of that," she told reporters, according to NPR.

The statement given Saturday is not the first time Trump has pledged to work to unseat Sen. Murkowski.

In June 2020, Sen. Murkowski said she could not support Trump in his 2020 reelection campaign, saying she agreed with the assessment of former secretary of defense Jim Mattis that Trump was unfit to lead the country.

In a string of tweets at the time, Trump said he wouldn't forget her words.

"Few people know where they'll be in two years from now, but I do, in the Great State of Alaska (which I love) campaigning against Senator Lisa Murkowski," Trump wrote.

"Get any candidate ready, good or bad, I don't care, I'm endorsing. If you have a pulse, I'm with you!"

