Trump salivates over running against 'little Michael' Bloomberg

President Trump is pretty sure he won't end up running against Michael Bloomberg next year, but he's apparently thrilled at the prospect.

Following reports that the former mayor of New York City is eyeing a possible late entrance into the Democratic presidential primary, Trump mocked Bloomberg Friday morning as "little Michael," saying he "became just a nothing" and is "not going to do well," although he predicted he'll "hurt" former Vice President Joe Biden's candidacy.

"He doesn't have the magic to do well," Trump said of Bloomberg. "Little Michael will fail ... He's got some really big issues. He's got some personal problems, and he's got a lot of other problems."

But Trump then said if Bloomberg "did" do well, he'd "be happy" because "there is nobody I'd rather run against" than him.

Bloomberg has apparently swiped this distinction from Biden, who Trump made a similar declaration about earlier this year. "I'd rather run against Biden than anybody," Trump said in June, declaring the former vice president to be the "weakest mentally."

Bloomberg hasn't actually entered the 2020 race yet, though he reportedly plans to file paperwork for the Democratic presidential primary in Alabama. As Bloomberg weighs his final decision, Trump, presumably, will be watching with great interest.









Pres. Trump on Michael Bloomberg taking steps to enter 2020 race: "I've known Michael Bloomberg for a long time. If you go back early on, he said a lot of great things about Trump. But I know Michael. He became just a nothing...He is not going to do well." https://t.co/KQF4nJl5Un pic.twitter.com/9YnYQvpNMl — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) November 8, 2019

