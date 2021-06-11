Trump sarcastically wishes Biden luck with Putin meeting: 'Don't fall asleep'

Former President Donald Trump wished President Joe Biden luck on his visit with Vladimir Putin and encouraged him not to fall asleep during the meeting.

“Good luck to Biden in dealing with President Putin — don’t fall asleep during the meeting, and please give him my warmest regards!” Trump said in a statement via email on Friday, alluding to his commonly used nickname “Sleepy Joe,” given to Biden on the 2020 campaign trail.

Biden is set to meet with Putin in Geneva, Switzerland, on Wednesday in an 18th-century Swiss villa where the two are expected to touch on a range of heated issues, including election interference, cyberattacks, human rights, Ukraine, and nuclear stability.

Also in his statement, Trump mentioned his own meetings with Putin and said that despite unfavorable media coverage, the Russian leader respected the United States during Trump’s time in office:

“As President, I had a great and very productive meeting in Helsinki, Finland, with President Putin of Russia. Despite the belated Fake News portrayal of the meeting, the United States won much, including the respect of President Putin and Russia.”

Trump then went on to slam Democrats and those involved in the Russia investigation, who ultimately failed to charge him with a crime or remove him from office.

“Because of the phony Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, made-up and paid for by the Democrats and Crooked Hillary Clinton, the United States was put at a disadvantage — a disadvantage that was nevertheless overcome by me," he said.

Trump continued, “As to who do I trust, they asked, Russia or our 'Intelligence' from the Obama era, meaning people like Comey, McCabe, the two lovers, Brennan, Clapper, and numerous other sleezebags, or Russia, the answer, after all that has been found out and written, should be obvious. Our government has rarely had such lowlifes as these working for it.”

