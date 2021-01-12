Trump says 25th amendment is 'zero risk to me'

U.S. President Donald Trump visits the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Alamo, Texas

ALAMO, Texas (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he is not concerned about the 25th amendment allowing his cabinet to remove him from office, even as the Democrat-led U.S. House of Representatives plunged ahead on a resolution pressing Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the constitutional provision.

"The 25th amendment is of zero risk to me," said Trump, as he spoke in front of a section of the Mexico border wall in Texas, a symbol of the stringent immigration policy he has pursued during his tumultuous four years in office.

Since activists wanting to keep Trump in office laid violent siege on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Democratic lawmakers have raced to find ways to remove him before the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, saying he has put the safety of government at risk.

Alongside pushing ahead a resolution using the 25th amendment, House lawmakers are working an article of impeachment.

Trump said using the 25th amendment in this new way "will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration. As the expression goes, be careful what you wish for."

"The impeachment hoax is a continuation of the greatest and most vicious witch hunt in the history of our country and is causing tremendous anger and division and pain, far greater than most people will ever understand, which is very dangerous for the USA, especially at this very tender time," he also said.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Additional reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Franklin Paul and Alistair Bell)

