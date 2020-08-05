Trump says his administration has 'redone 82 percent' of the 'Obama things'

President Trump phoned into Fox & Friends on Wednesday morning and, as he's wont to do, took some shots at his predecessor, former President Barack Obama.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade asked Trump to comment on Obama's eulogy at last week's funeral for the late civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis, which Kilmeade said reminded him of a "campaign speech" rather than a eulogy. Trump appeared to agree, adding that it was a "terrible speech" and a supposedly "angry" Obama "lost control" while speaking. The president also claimed Obama's words received criticism from "both sides."

Trump then meandered away from the eulogy and began talking about how his administration has "redone" a very specific 82 percent of very unspecific "Obama things" seemingly related to environmental policy. Watch the clip below.







Donald Trump says Barack Obama's eulogy for John Lewis was "a terrible speech, it was an angry speech, it showed this anger there that people don't see. He lost control. ... That speech was ridiculous." pic.twitter.com/YMRqCZXNKn — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) August 5, 2020

