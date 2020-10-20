Trump says AG Barr should appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden

During an interview on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday morning, President Trump said Attorney General William Barr should open a probe into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Video Transcript

- We've addressed that the mainstream media and many on the left are calling us a Russian disinformation campaign. You addressed that. Many of the facts now, though, are being confirmed and authorized, and some are asking, will you appoint a special prosecutor to investigate this?

In fact, 11 house Republicans have sent a letter. They said the following. "We request that the Department of Justice immediately appoint an independent, unbiased special counsel to investigate these issues that have been raised, as well as any corresponding legal or ethical issues that might be uncovered from the former vice president's 47 years in public office." Will you be doing that? Will you be appointing a special prosecutor?

DONALD TRUMP: We've gotta get the attorney general to act. He's got to act, and he's got to act fast. He's got to appoint somebody. This is major corruption, and this has to be known about before the election.

And by the way, we're doing very well. We're gonna win the election. We're doing very well. If you look at all of what's happening and all of the people that come in and don't come in, you take a look all around the country-- and with Texas early voting, those are our votes, too. And we're doing well in Texas. I mean, I just got a report. We're doing great in Texas. But we're doing great all over.

But forget that. This has to be done early. So the attorney general has to act.