Trump says aide to face charges in connection with Mar-a-Lago probe

Walt Nauta, a close Donald Trump aide, reportedly has been indicted in the Mar-a-Lago probe, leaving the former president lamenting a charge confirmed by multiple media outlets.

An attorney for Nauta declined to comment on the matter.

Nauta, who followed Trump from the White House to Mar-a-Lago, was apparently seen on Mar-a-Lago security camera footage moving boxes in and out of the storage room where authorities recovered dozens of classified records during their August search of Trump’s home.

“I have just learned that the ‘Thugs’ from the Department of Injustice will be Indicting a wonderful man, Walt Nauta, a member of the U.S. Navy, who served proudly with me in the White House, retired as Senior Chief, and then transitioned into private life as a personal aide. He has done a fantastic job!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

“They are trying to destroy his life, like the lives of so many others, hoping that he will say bad things about ‘Trump.’ He is strong, brave, and a Great Patriot. The FBI and DOJ are CORRUPT!”

The Wall Street Journal was the first to break the development.

Nauta’s indictment comes after a summons for Trump detailed he would be charged on at least seven counts, including under conspiracy charges.

Jim Trusty, who served as Trump’s attorney in the case until late Friday morning, said during a Thursday night appearance that Trump would face charges under a statute for witness tampering, which includes a provision barring conspiracy to hinder a criminal investigation.

Conspiracy charges require proving a defendant made plans to carry out unlawful behavior with another individual.

The specific charges against Nauta, however, remain unknown.

Authorities approached Nauta months ago in connection with the matter, and he initially told them he hadn’t handled either boxes or sensitive information.

But he changed his story when confronted with the video camera footage, and Nauta’s attorney claimed he wouldn’t continue to speak with authorities unless offered an immunity deal, according to The Guardian.

Updated at 12:30 p.m.

