Trump says Bernie Sanders is the Democratic frontrunner after strong showings in Iowa, New Hampshire

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump weighed in on the state of the Democratic primary on Wednesday after Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders won his party's New Hampshire primary.

Asked who is the Democratic frontrunner, Trump said he thought Sanders was the one to beat at this point in the race.

"It would certainly seem that Bernie Sanders has the advantage right now," Trump said.

Sanders was announced the winner of New Hampshire's race Tuesday night, in a tight lead over former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg with Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar in third. However, Sanders and Buttigieg left New Hampshire with the same number of delegates.

The New Hampshire primary came a week after the muddled Iowa caucus results, and a Wednesday agreement to recanvass requests for certain precincts. Buttigieg and Sanders were close together at the top of that race with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren in third. Current projections have Buttigieg ahead in Iowa delegates with 14 to Sanders' 12.

"I would say Bernie looks like he's doing very well," Trump said. "I think people like his message. He's got energy, his people have energy."

"But they like his message, but a lot of people don’t like that particular message. But there is a group that probably agrees with it and you know, whoever it is, we’ll take them on," he said.

On Tuesday before polls had closed, Trump said he would rather see "lightweight" former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg win the Democratic nomination than Sanders.

"Sanders has real followers," Trump said. "Whether you like him or not, whether you agree with him or not—I happen to think it’s terrible what he says—but he has followers. Bloomberg is just buying his way in."

On Wednesday, the president also touted his own results in Iowa and New Hampshire, which he has accused the media of ignoring in favor of Democratic primary coverage. He tweeted that his receiving a larger total number of votes than any previous incumbent in a New Hampshire primary was "not an insignificant fact."

"From the standpoint of the Republican Party it was a tremendous success," Trump told reporters. "It was really incredible, the love in New Hampshire."

Trump added that he would debate Sanders or whoever the eventual Democratic nominee is.

"I look forward to it, actually," Trump said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump: Bernie Sanders is the Democratic primary frontrunner