Trump says he is ‘beyond seriously’ considering 2024 presidential run, misses ‘helping people’

Donald Trump has once again teased the idea of running for president in 2024, saying he is considering it “beyond seriously” as he is more popular now than he was during his four years in office.

"I am looking at it very seriously, beyond seriously," Mr Trump told Sean Hannity on the Fox News channel. "From a legal standpoint, I don’t want to really talk about it yet, it’s a little too soon."

The former president said he was enjoying “more popularity” now than the day before the November election and hit out at Joe Biden’s decision making on immigration policies, gun regulations and tax changes.

“I’ve got tremendous numbers. Nobody ever has gotten that numbers. No sitting president even coming close,” he said when asked what the odds were of him running again in 2024.

Mr Trump, who has been out of office for three months, said what he missed the most was “helping people”.

He said it had been a “traumatic” experience for him to leave behind his “great life, great company and great business, no problems and now all I do is, people go after you”.

“It’s vicious, it’s horrible but you know what? I loved doing it because I helped people. And I’ve helped them more than any president."

When asked what he considered his greatest accomplishments during his presidency, Mr Trump said it was his decision to provide a $1.5 trillion (£1.1 trillion) package of corporate and individual cuts. He went on to say that he hoped the Biden administration does not "screw it up”.

While Mr Trump did not clarify to what “legal standpoints” he was referring, the former president is facing investigations in New York over past financial dealings.

He is also under investigation in Georgia where prosecutors are looking into his alleged role in pressuring state officials in overturning the 2020 elections.

Mr Trump also advised Republican candidates running in the 2022 midterm elections to maintain his “Make America Great” agenda if they want to retake Congress.

“If they want to win, yes. We’ve expanded the Republican Party. If you want to win and win big, you have to do that. You have to do it,” he said.

