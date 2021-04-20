Trump says he is 'beyond seriously' considering 2024 presidential run but can't discuss it for legal reasons

Former President Donald Trump. Getty

Former President Donald Trump on Monday said he was "very seriously" considering a presidential run in 2024.

"I say this: I am looking at it very seriously, beyond seriously," Trump told Fox News when asked about the possibility of a 2024 run. "From a legal standpoint I don't want to talk about it yet."

Trump remains highly influential within the Republican Party and would most likely win the support of numerous senior GOP lawmakers if he did seek the Republican nomination for 2024.

He has repeatedly suggested that he could run again in 2024, telling the audience at the right-wing Conservative Political Action Conference in February that "I may even decide to beat them for a third time," a nod to his false claim that he won reelection to the White House last year.

"I stand before you today to declare that the incredible journey we began together four years ago is far from over," he told the audience.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Nikki Haley, a Republican frequently tipped for her own 2024 run, are among those who have said they would support Trump if he secured the 2024 GOP nomination.

McConnell said in February that he would "absolutely" support Trump as the 2024 GOP candidate despite having condemned the former president as being "practically and morally responsible" for the Capitol insurrection in January.

Trump would most likely face a challenge for the nomination from other GOP lawmakers whose influence and popularity are growing. Those include Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose opposition to lockdown measures in Florida has made him popular with conservative donors.

Haley, the former South Carolina governor who served as ambassador to the UN under Trump, said she would not run in 2024 if Trump decided to.

Trump's niece, Mary, told Insider last month that her uncle would only pretend to run for president to make more money out of his supporters.

"It's important to remember that Donald couldn't care less about politics, he couldn't care less about this country, he couldn't care less about the Republicans," Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist who last year published a tell-all book on her family, told Insider.

"It's all about maintaining the grip on power," she said. "He thinks on some level it's going to allow him to continue to operate with impunity as he has done his whole life, and also it's going to allow him to keep grifting money off of people."

