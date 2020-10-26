Trump says Biden called him George. He didn’t. He was referring to George Lopez.

At a campaign rally on Monday, President Trump claimed that former Vice President Joe Biden referred to him as George on “60 Minutes.” Biden was, in fact, participating in a campaign event and referring to comedian George Lopez who was a co-host.

Video Transcript

DONALD TRUMP: So did you watch him on "60 Minutes" last night? Did you see yesterday when he called me, George? No, I don't know if I like George. Don't know. Not George.

[LAUGHTER]

What a mess. What a mess. No, he called me, George. I don't know if I should be insulted or happy about it. Sort of insulted. This is the first time that's happened to me in a long time.

GEORGE LOPEZ: Hey, so you know that over 50 million people have already voted, which I think is inspiring for the country. You know, Joe, it's going to be eight days left. They wanted me to ask you, and I want to know, like, if someone is undecided or maybe-- maybe they're thinking about not voting, why should they vote and why should they vote for you?

JOE BIDEN: Well, first of all, the reason they should vote is that there's a lot on the ballot this year. I mean, this is the most consequential, not because I'm running, but because who I'm running against, this is the most consequential election in a long, long, long time. And the character of the country, in my view, is literally on the ballot. What kind of country are we going to be? Four more years of George-- George, he-- we're going to find ourselves in a position where if Trump gets elected, we're going to be-- we're going to be in a different world.