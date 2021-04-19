Trump says Biden's plan to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan is a 'wonderful and positive thing to do'

Thomas Colson
·3 min read
Trump Biden
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images, Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

  • Donald Trump said President Joe Biden's plan to withdraw troops from Afghanistan later this year is a "wonderful and positive thing to do."

  • He urged the president to withdraw the troops even sooner.

  • Republican Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted that he "could not disagree more," with the former president.

Former President Donald Trump has praised President Joe Biden's plan to withdraw all remaining US troops from Afghanistan as a "wonderful and positive thing to do," drawing criticism from some Republicans.

Biden on Wednesday formally announced that he planned to withdraw all troops stationed in Afghanistan by September 11, bringing an end to what he called "America's longest war."

Trump praised the decision, but urged the president to pull troops out before the symbolic September 11 deadline, which marks the 20th anniversary of the deadly terrorist attacks which prompted the start of US involvement in a decades-long conflict in Afghanistan.

"Getting out of Afghanistan is a wonderful and positive thing to do. I planned to withdraw on May 1st, and we should keep as close to that schedule as possible," Trump said in a statement on Sunday.

He added: "I wish Joe Biden wouldn't use September 11th as the date to withdraw our troops from Afghanistan, for two reasons."

"First, we can and should get out earlier. Nineteen years is enough, in fact far too much and way too long [...] Secondly, September 11th represents a very sad event and period for our country and should remain a day of reflection and remembrance honoring those great souls we lost."

Trump's praise for the pullout drew condemnation from Republican South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, who tweeted that "I could not disagree more," with the former president.

"With all due respect to former President Trump, there is nothing 'wonderful' or 'positive' about allowing safe havens and sanctuary for terrorists to reemerge in Afghanistan or see Afghanistan be drawn back into another civil war," he tweeted.

There are an estimated 3,500 US troops currently serving in Afghanistan, the New York Times reported.

Biden formally announced his plan to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan on Wednesday, saying it was "time to end America's longest war."

"I'm now the fourth United States president to preside over American troop presence in Afghanistan: two Republicans, two Democrats. I will not pass this responsibility on to a fifth," he said.

Lawmakers have been divided on the wisdom of the move. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the plan was "careful and thought-out" but several top Republicans condemned it.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell criticized the plan, saying US troops in Afghanistan had "helped keep radical Islamic terrorism in check."

"Apparently, we're to help our adversaries ring in the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks by gift-wrapping the country and handing it right back to them," McConnell said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

    Healthy young volunteers who have previously had Covid will be deliberately exposed for a second time during “human challenge” trials. Scientists from Oxford University are recruiting participants aged 18 to 30, to see how the immune system responds in a bid to develop better vaccines. The research is seeking to establish what kind of immune response stops people from becoming reinfected - and future studies may examine what level of protection is given against new variants. In the first phase of the study, up to 64 healthy participants who have previously been naturally infected with Covid will be re-exposed to the same virus, in carefully controlled conditions. Recruitment is open to those aged between 18 and 30, who had a positive PCR test for Covid at least three months ago, and are fit and healthy. The trial will test different doses of infections to see what levels take hold, and start replicating, without producing symptoms. Scientists said a follow-up trial could see how the participants respond to a new variant, such as the South African type, in order to try to establish how best to protect against new threats. Researchers said the volunteers, will be reimbursed £5,000 for their time and inconvenience in the year-long trial, which includes 17 days quarantined in a specially designed hospital suite. Participants will be placed under close supervision, and those who develop symptoms will receive Regeneron monoclonal antibody treatment, they said. Last week an observational study of 3,000 young people in the US, found that 10 per cent of those who had previously been infected with Covid became reinfected. Human challenge trials are controversial, because they involve purposefully infecting a subject with a pathogen, in order to study the effects of that infection. Doing so in controlled circumstances will allow scientists to learn more about best to boost immunity, and prevent reinfection, they said.