Trump says campaign rallies to resume

U.S. President Donald Trump says he'll be starting campaign rallies again soon as he seeks a rebound in the polls.

He told White House reporters on Wednesday (June 10) he expects his first rally to be in Tulsa, Oklahoma next week, on June 19.

"Beautiful new venue, brand new. And they're looking forward to it."

The date and place carry significance in the history of race in America.

Tulsa is the site where whites attacked black residents and businesses in what is now known as the Tulsa Race Massacre, back in 1921.

Meanwhile June 19 is known as Juneteenth, a day commemorating the emancipation of African-American slaves back in 1865.

The campaign spokesman for Trump's opponent, Joe Biden, condemned Trump's venue choice on Twitter, calling it "racist."

Trump has been eager to get back on the campaign trail after a three-month hiatus due to the global health crisis.

His heavily-criticized handling of the ongoing crisis, as well as the mass protests against police brutality, have eroded Trump's standing in the polls.

Trump also told reporters he would announce a new location for August's Republican National Convention after North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper wouldn't allow a full-fledged convention due to social distancing.

"...the governor is a little backward there, he is a little bit behind."

Campaign advisers say the convention will likely be held in Jacksonville, Florida, although Trump said Texas and Georgia were also being considered.