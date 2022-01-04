Trump cancels planned Jan. 6 news conference

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Trump
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday canceled a news conference he had scheduled for Jan. 6, the one-year anniversary of his supporters' deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol. 

  Trump said in a statement that he would instead discuss many of the same topics he would have addressed at the news conference at a rally in Arizona on Jan. 15. 

  Thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in the worst assault on Congress since the War of 1812. Fueled by Trump's false claims that his November 2020 election defeat was the result of fraud, the rioters tried to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's victory. 

Immersive: How rioters got within 2 doors of Mike Pence's office on Jan. 6, 2021

Experience how close the rioters got in augmented reality by scanning this QR code with your phone
Experience how close the rioters got in augmented reality by scanning this QR code with your phone. For more Immersive stories click here.

One police officer who responded to the scene died the day after the attack, while four others who guarded the Capitol died later by suicide. About 140 police officers were injured during the hours-long attack. Four rioters also died. More than 700 people have been charged with joining in the assault. 

  The violence led to Trump's second impeachment and numerous investigations. One of them, in the House of Representatives, is seeking to question influential Fox News television personality Sean Hannity about text messages with Trump, his aides and his lawyers during that time. 

  (Reporting by Eric Beech and Makini Brice; Editing by Scott Malone, Leslie Adler and Grant McCool) 

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stephen Colbert Reveals The Unseen Jan. 6 Trump Footage He Hopes Comes Out Next

    The Jan. 6 committee could soon have the Trump tapes and the "Late Show" host wants to see them.

  • The unanswered questions about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    The House select committee on the Jan. 6 insurrection has yet to release much information about its findings, which it plans to do sometime this year.

  • Jan. 6 Capitol riot: One year later, key numbers to know

    From number of guilty pleas to the longest sentence, here are some notable statistics related to the attack and its aftermath.

  • U.S. House panel probing Jan 6 Capitol attack seeks information from Sean Hannity

    (Reuters) -The U.S. House of Representatives panel probing the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol in January 2021 wants to question Fox News host Sean Hannity about his text messages with former President Donald Trump, his aides and lawyers from that time. Representative Bennie Thompson, the committee's chairman, and Liz Cheney, its vice chair, on Tuesday sent a letter requesting Hannity voluntarily answer questions about matters including his communications with Trump, Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows and others in the days surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021 attack.

  • Trump cancels Florida press conference scheduled for Jan. 6

    Former President Donald Trump has canceled a press conference he had planned to hold in Florida on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by his supporters. Trump said in a statement Tuesday evening that he would instead be discussing his grievances at a rally he has planned in Arizona later this month. Trump had been expected to use the press conference to rail against the congressional committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, when a mob of his supporters violently stormed the Capitol in an effort to halt the peaceful transfer of power, and to repeat his lies about the 2020 election.

  • Stephen Colbert Unloads on Ivanka Trump for Self-Serving Jan. 6 Testimony

    CBSDuring his first new Late Show monologue of 2022, Stephen Colbert pivoted from joking about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter suspension to a longer chunk about the upcoming anniversary of the Capitol insurrection with the segue, “Speaking of insane people trying to destroy everything.”“In lieu of flowers, the rioters are asking for money in their prison canteen accounts,” he added, before turning his attention to the Congressional committee investigating the attack.Jordan Klepper Calls O

  • Jan. 6 panel seeks interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity

    The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection on Tuesday requested an interview with Fox News personality Sean Hannity, one of former President Donald Trump’s closest allies in the media, as the committee continues to widen its scope. In a letter to Hannity, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, Democratic chairman of the panel, said the panel wants to question him regarding his communications with former President Donald Trump, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and others in Trump’s orbit in the days surrounding the insurrection.

  • Revealed: Sean Hannity’s Other Desperate Texts About Jan. 6

    Rob Kim/GettyThe U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot revealed more exasperated texts between Sean Hannity and the Trump White House, and implored the Fox News host to cooperate with the ongoing probe.Hannity enjoyed a close relationship with former President Donald Trump and his final Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. A week before the attack on the Capitol, the Fox News host expressed concerns about Trump’s plans to thwart a congressional certification of Joe Biden’s electoral

  • Jan. 6 panel releases Hannity texts, asks for cooperation

    The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol released a series of text messages from Sean Hannity the panel says suggests the Fox News host was aware of plans to contest President Biden's election victory as it asked him to voluntarily cooperate with the committee.In a letter to Hannity, the panel reviewed five communications sent by the conservative commentator among dozens in the committee's possession, including...

  • Steve Bannon slams Kevin McCarthy for refusing to celebrate 6 January anniversary

    Mr Bannon predicts a 100-strong wave of ‘MAGA’ Republicans who reject Democrats’ legitimacy will take over the House in 2023

  • Jan. 6 attack posed loyalty test for Indiana Rep. Greg Pence

    Greg Pence watched the Jan. 6 insurrection unfold from an extraordinary perch. As chants of “Hang Mike Pence” echoed in the Capitol, the Republican congressman from Indiana and his better-known brother were whisked away from the Senate by the Secret Service shortly before a mob of Donald Trump supporters burst in, intent on stopping the vice president from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's win. “My brother was being asked to do what we don’t do in this country,” Greg Pence recounted at a Republican fundraising dinner in his district last July, one of the rare instances he has spoken publicly about the attack.

  • Mitch McConnell Dismisses Notion That 'Idiots' Would Try To Overturn Election Results

    Many GOP lawmakers did in fact seek to throw out their state's electoral votes during the 2020 election — and are laying the groundwork for 2024.

  • CNN Reporter Stunned As Trump Supporters Rattle Off Bonkers Conspiracy Theories

    "You don't really believe that, do you?" Donie O’Sullivan asked one Trump supporter.

  • Capitol riot committee wants Sean Hannity to testify, congressman confirms

    Hannity is one of several Fox hosts who texted Meadows

  • House Jan. 6 panel seeks interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity

    The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection on Tuesday requested an interview with Fox News personality Sean Hannity, one of former President Donald Trump’s closest allies in the media, as the committee continues to widen its scope.

  • Fox News Host Stunned by Colleague’s Defense of AOC

    Fox NewsFox News and the rest of the right-wing media machine has been up in arms all day about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s decision to spend New Year’s Eve in Miami, Florida. So when the channel’s afternoon host Sandra Smith kicked off a segment called “Rules for Thee, Not for Me,” she figured her guest would be on board the outrage train.“Well, it seems AOC is A-OK with ditching the mask, when in Miami at least,” Smith snarkily began, while showing footage of the New York Democrat “partyin

  • Police officer lawsuits pile up against Trump over Jan. 6

    Three more officers who responded to the Jan. 6 attack filed a lawsuit against the former president Tuesday, seeking damages for physical and emotional injuries.

  • Biden likely to announce Raskin as Fed's vice chair pick this week - Axios

    Raskin, who served in the Treasury Department in the Obama administration, could bring a tougher regulatory profile to the country's most powerful bank oversight role, a position recently vacated by Randal Quarles, a Donald Trump appointee. The vice chair of supervision is the most consequential of the vacancies on the Fed's seven-member board available to be filled by Biden, giving the first-term Democrat an opportunity to leave a lasting imprint on both Wall Street oversight and U.S. monetary policy.

  • Fallen Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick's partner called out Sen. Lindsey Graham for being 'very disrespectful' during a Jan. 6 commission meeting

    "You're looking out the window and tapping your fingers on the desk," Sandra Garza recalled telling the South Carolina Republican.

  • Leading up to the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection

    This Thursday marks the anniversary of the assault on the Capitol by mostly supporters of former President Donald Trump. The House Committee investigating the attack shares new testimony.