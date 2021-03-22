Trump says it would be 'catastrophic for the Republican Party' if the Senate kills the filibuster

Sonam Sheth
·3 min read
trump plane
Former President Donald Trump. Getty

  • Trump said that if Democrats kill the filibuster, it would be "catastrophic" for the GOP.

  • "They're going to attack the Second Amendment violently" and the Supreme Court, he said on a podcast.

  • Democrats are unlikely to eliminate the filibuster entirely, but they're moving closer to reforming it.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Former President Donald Trump said this week that if the Democratic-controlled Senate gets rid of the filibuster, it would be "catastrophic" for the GOP.

"If they get the filibuster, if they knock it out, it will be catastrophic for the Republican Party," Trump said on the right-wing podcast "The Truth With Lisa Boothe."

He added that if Democrats nix the filibuster, "there is one thing you can do: not show up. If the Republicans don't show up - in other words, there's no vote. As I understand it, with 50-50 ... the vice presidential vote doesn't count in that case, so they can't get that through."

"Now, I don't even know if the Republican - if the Senate knows that, if you want to know the truth," Trump said. "But if they don't show up, Lisa, I hear that you can't take a vote. It doesn't work."

The former president said that the GOP "may have to do that, because they can't allow, if [Democrats] knock out the filibuster, they cannot allow this to happen. They're going to attack the Second Amendment violently, which I told everybody."

He then took aim at the Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority with three justices who were nominated by Trump.

"They're going to attack the Supreme Court," Trump said of Democrats. "Wouldn't it be interesting - the Supreme Court has done absolutely nothing for us in terms of the election. They haven't done what they should have done. Wouldn't it be ironic if they stacked the court? It would be rather ironic."

A number of Democratic senators have expressed support for eliminating the filibuster, but they don't yet have the votes to kill it because of key holdouts like California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. However, Democrats may have enough votes to reform the filibuster, and President Joe Biden said in an interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos that he'd be open to that as well.

Meanwhile, despite Trump's warning against killing the filibuster, he sang a different tune when he was in the White House and Republicans controlled the Senate.

"If Senate Republicans don't get rid of the Filibuster Rule and go to a 51% majority, few bills will be passed," he tweeted in August 2017. "8 Dems control the Senate!"

The previous month, he tweeted that the filibuster was "very outdated" and "must go." "Budget reconciliation is killing R's in Senate," Trump wrote, adding that then Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell should "go to 51 Votes NOW and WIN. IT'S TIME!"

Read the original article on Business Insider

    Federal investigators say they are weighing sedition charges against some of those involved in the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin told CBS 60 Minutes on Sunday, "I think that, as we go forward, more facts will support that."Hundreds of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in a failed bid to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.The assault sent lawmakers fleeing, injured dozens of police and led to five deaths.The Justice Department has already charged 400 people in connection with the assault, but none have yet been accused of sedition, the crime of opposing the authority of the U.S. government through force.It’s a rarely-invoked federal statute that carries a punishment of up to 20 years in prison.Sherwin led the federal investigation into the riot up until last week, and he was asked whether President Donald Trump faced possible criminal liability."It's unequivocal that Trump was the magnet that brought the people to D.C. on the 6th. Now the question is: is he criminally culpable for everything that happened during the siege, during the breach? What I could tell you is this, based upon, again, what we see in the public record, and what we see in public statements in court. We have plenty of people-- we have soccer moms from Ohio that were arrested saying, 'Well, I did this because my president said I had to take back our house.' That moves the needle towards that direction. Maybe the president is culpable for those actions. But also, you see in the public record too militia members saying, 'You know what? We did this because Trump just talks a big game. He's just all talk. We did what he wouldn't do.'Charged with provoking insurrection at his impeachment trial in the Senate, Trump’s attorneys said blame for the violence fell squarely on those who committed violence, and that the president stood firmly on the side of law and order.So far, most arrested in connection with the riot have been charged with trespassing or assaulting federal officers, with a smaller number charged with conspiracy to obstruct Congress.