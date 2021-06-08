Trump says he would consider dropping Pence for DeSantis for 2024 election

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Biba Adams
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

“I would certainly consider Ron,” Trump told Fox Business Network’s Stuart Varney of Florida’s governor. “I was at the beginning of Ron.”

Former President Donald Trump did an interview Monday in which he appeared to publicly snub former Vice President Mike Pence. The twice-impeached ex-commander-in-chief was asked if he would consider choosing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as a running mate if he runs for president again in 2024.

“Sure, I would,” Trump responded. “I would certainly consider Ron. I was at the beginning of Ron.”

This December 2018 photo shows then-Florida Governor-elect Ron DeSantis (left) aside then-President Donald Trump (right) in the Cabinet Room at the White House. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
This December 2018 photo shows then-Florida Governor-elect Ron DeSantis (left) aside then-President Donald Trump (right) in the Cabinet Room at the White House. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

“I was the first one to endorse him when he came out as a congressman that a lot of people didn’t know,” Trump reminded Varney and Co. host Stuart Varney on Fox Business Network, “and my endorsement helped him tremendously, and I know him very well. He’s a great guy.”

The embattled Republican has yet to confirm if he plans to run for the presidency again in 2024, however, he did seem to be tossing around potential running mates, saying, “We have other great people. I mean, you look at some of the people, the Republican people, that have done a great job with states.”

Despite being impeached by the House of Representatives twice, Trump was never convicted by the Senate and can run for president again.

His relationship with Pence soured after Trump called on him to step out of his office’s ceremonial role of certifying the 2020 presidential election results on January 6.

That same day, Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building, causing major damage, injuring over 100 Capitol Police officers and resulting in the death of five people.

The former president’s followers were heard chanting “Hang Mike Pence” during the riot, and they had erected makeshift gallows outside the Capitol.

Trump’s interview on Fox Business Monday marks his return to public appearances after losing re-election to President Joe Biden. At a speech Saturday at North Carolina’s annual state Republican Party convention, Trump again claimed that he rightfully won the election, a complete falsehood. He also vowed, “We’re gonna take back the Senate, take back the House, we’re gonna take back the White House… and sooner than you think.”

“It’s going to be really something special,” he said, “but the love and the affection and the respect that you’ve given all of us, it’s really important.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!
TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

The post Trump says he would consider dropping Pence for DeSantis for 2024 election appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Carnival Corp cruises to restart from U.S. ports in July

    Carnival Corp will restart its namesake cruise line trips from U.S. ports this summer for fully vaccinated guests, the company said on Monday. Peer Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd also said it would add more trips from multiple U.S. ports, including starting a trip from the West Coast. Carnival said it would require guests to have received the COVID-19 vaccine 14 days prior to the cruise and have proof of vaccination.

  • Norwegian threatens to defy DeSantis with fully vaccinated cruises

    Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced Monday that it plans to resume cruising from Miami in August with fully vaccinated passengers, a plan that threatens to defy orders of Gov. Ron DeSantis and creates yet more uncertainty about one of South Florida’s most important tourist draws. The cruise line’s announcement offered no indication that DeSantis has agreed to exempt cruise lines from his ...

  • Trump won’t say if he will consider Pence as his running mate

    ‘I was disappointed with Mike on one thing as he understands,’ Trump said

  • Group led by Stacey Abrams launches campaign for voting rights bill

    The Hot Call Summer campaign will contact voters in 2022 battleground states that are moving controversial voting legislation.

  • Trump snubs Pence and says he would consider Ron DeSantis as 2024 running mate

    A number of ‘great people’ in contention for unconfirmed 2024 run, admits former president

  • Drama over Biden's infrastructure bill could spill onto the global climate stage

    The infrastructure drama enveloping Capitol Hill could spill onto the global climate stage.Why it matters: Major new U.S. investments and policies could help spur other nations to take more aggressive and tangible steps to cut emissions. But failure to steer major new initiatives through Congress could hinder the White House diplomatic posture as the U.N. conference looms.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.State of play: The White House is negotiating with

  • Harvey Milk, Activist and Politician, Led a Revolution for LGBTQ Rights

    OG History is a Teen Vogue series in which we unearth history not told through a white, cisheteropatriarchal lens.

  • From Vermont to Kentucky, some Republicans expand voting access in 2021

    Vermont's Republican governor on Monday signed a law requiring the state's top election official to send a mail ballot to every eligible voter, becoming one of the few Republican leaders at the state level to buck their party's trend of trying to limit voting access. The law signed by Governor Phil Scott makes permanent a universal mail-in voting system that Vermont adopted in 2020 to address the challenges to voting in person during the COVID-19 pandemic. It puts Vermont in the company of just six other U.S. states that automatically mail ballots to all eligible voters.

  • Ray Allen

    Two-time NBA champion and certified three-point legend Ray Allen joins Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles to kick off season 6 of Knuckleheads.

  • Trump and disgraced former Fox News anchor Bill O'Reilly are going on a speaking tour together

    According to a press release, Trump and O'Reilly will "discuss exactly how things were accomplished, as well as challenges, both good and bad!"

  • Ratings: Univision Tops All of Broadcast TV With CONCACAF Nations League Finals

    Univision topped all of broadcast television in TV ratings on Sunday with the CONCACAF (the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football) Nations League Finals, in which the U.S. topped Mexico 3-2. CBS was fourth in the key demo’s ratings but had primetime’s most total viewers, airing the 2021 Kennedy Center Honors from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ABC came in second place on the night in both main Nielsen metrics. Univision was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating/5 share in th

  • How Long Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be on Parental Leave?

    The royal couple issued a statement about their planned leave through Archewell Foundation.

  • American democracy is fighting for its life – and Republicans don’t care

    If Joe Manchin won’t vote yes on the For the People Act, Biden needs to convince one Republican senator – and that’s not going to happen ‘Any Republican senator who joined with the Democrats in supporting the For the People Act would probably be ending their political career.’ Photograph: Getty Images On Sunday, the West Virginia senator Joe Manchin announced in an op-ed in the Charleston Gazette-Mail that he opposes the For the People Act. He also opposes ending the filibuster. An op-ed in the

  • Obama Blames Right-Wing Media for Rallying GOP Behind Election Lies (Video)

    Former president Barack Obama outlined why there is cause for “worry” after watching Republican leadership rally behind former president Donald Trump and the lie that the 2020 election was stolen, placing some blame on right-wing media. During an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper that aired Monday, Obama agreed that Republicans did briefly speak out against Trump following the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by some of his supporters, but the dissension was short-lived: “And then — poof —

  • Trayvon Mullen: Gus Bradley is going to put us in the best positions

    Needing to vastly improve their defense, the Raiders hired Gus Bradley to run the unit for 2021. Bradley held the same position of defensive coordinator for the Chargers over the last four seasons, and three of the units finished in the top 10 in yards allowed. But Los Angeles got worse in points allowed each [more]

  • Mom paying to get son smuggled into US calls 911 as deal falls apart, Georgia cops say

    The incident triggered an Amber Alert early Monday.

  • With immigration and voting rights, is Biden setting up Kamala Harris for failure in 2024?

    Vice President Kamala Harris is already the front-runner for the 2024 Democratic nomination, making everything she does fodder for political attacks.

  • Barack Obama criticizes Republicans for pushing election lie

    Former president warned in CNN interview ‘the path towards an undemocratic America’ will come ‘in a series of steps’US politics – live coverage ‘My hope is that the tides will turn. But that does require each of us to understand that this experiment in democracy is not self-executing,’ Obama said. Photograph: Elijah Nouvelage/AFP/Getty Images Americans should be worried that the Republican party “is willing to embrace a way of thinking about our democracy that would be unrecognisable and unaccep

  • Blaze Media Strikes Partnership With Sports Journalist Jason Whitlock

    Conservative media outlet Blaze Media will expand to Nashville as part of a new content partnership the company has struck with Jason Whitlock, a sports and culture journalist who has gained a following during stints at ESPN, Fox Sports and other venues As part of the agreement, Blaze Media will launch an hour-long daily podcast […]

  • Brian Maxwell knocks down Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson with perfect hit during exhibition bout

    Brian Maxwell sent Chad Johnson to the ground with a perfect right hook on Sunday night.