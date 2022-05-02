Trump Says Contempt Judge ‘Unfair,’ Seeks Halt to $10,000 Daily Fine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Erik Larson
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Letitia James
    American lawyer and politician

(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump asked an appeals court to suspend his $10,000-a-day fine for contempt of court, saying in an interview that the judge in the case is “unfair.”

Most Read from Bloomberg

“We have a judge that frankly has been unbelievably unfair,” Trump said on the phone Monday, one week after state court Judge Arthur Engoron ruled the former president violated a court order by missing a March 31 deadline to respond to the state’s demand for records.

“We’ve given millions and millions of pages and he says give more, give more, always give more,” Trump said.

Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, asked a New York appellate court to place the fine on hold, calling it “patently improper and impermissible by law.” She insists that her client doesn’t have any personal records that are responsive to the subpoena.

Trump “performed a diligent, thorough and comprehensive search for all of the documents and items called for in the subpoena and provided complete and accurate responses to the” attorney general, Habba said in the filing.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, is investigating whether the Trump Organization for years used misleading asset valuations to get more favorable terms on loans, insurance and taxes. While the Trump Organization has turned over more than 6 million pages of records, the state argues Trump needs to review his own records, as well as his cell phones for any pertinent information.

James argues that a proper search of records held by the man leading the company is warranted because the fraud probe has already uncovered “significant” evidence of potential wrongdoing.

Delaney Kempner, a spokeswoman for James, declined to comment.

Trump, who’s weighing a 2024 run for president, again claimed in the phone call that James was motivated by politics when she opened the the investigation.

Trump last week filed a sworn affidavit in which he said that he wasn’t aware of any records that he needs to turn over. But the judge said that was insufficient.

Habba also filed an affidavit last week, explaining her personal effort to locate potentially relevant documents, including a search of filing cabinets on the 25th and 26th floors of Trump Tower and a storage room by his office. She alsosaid she interviewed Trump at his Florida resort on March 17 and confirmed there were no responsive documents located there, his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club or at any of his homes.

“Given these circumstances, it is unconscionable and indefensible for appellant to be held in contempt in any manner, much less at the inordinate expense of $10,000 per day,” Habba said in Monday’s filing.

(Updates with James’s office declining to comment)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Trump appeal: $10,000 fine in record search 'unconscionable'

    In a court appeal, a lawyer for Donald Trump said Monday it is “unconscionable and indefensible” for the ex-president to be held in contempt and fined $10,000 a day for failing to turn over documents he doesn’t possess. Attorney Alina Habba made the argument in a submission to a New York state appeals court requesting that the contempt order and fine be suspended until the challenge can be heard by appeals judges. The arguments were submitted a week after State Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron in Manhattan said Trump and his lawyers had failed to show they conducted a proper search for records sought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, in a civil probe of his business dealings.

  • DeSantis accuses Disney of cozying up to CCP, making 'a fortune' without mentioning atrocities

    The feud between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Disney continues as the governor slammed the company for profiting off of its relationship with China, without condemning its human rights abuses.

  • Biggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- In times of Treasury turmoil, the biggest investor outside American soil has historically lent a helping hand. Not this time round. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockCiti’s London Trading Desk Behind European ‘Flash Crash’Dip Buyers Save the Day as Stocks Finish Higher: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Pentagon Sees Poor Russian Morale, Bad LogisticsJapanese institutional man

  • Biden Administration Blocks Gov. Brian Kemp's Plan To Have Private Companies Handle ACA

    The Biden administration stopped Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s plan to move Georgians away from purchasing health insurance coverage on the Affordable Care Act marketplace later this year. ABC News reports Gov. Kemp had planned to have residents shop for coverage through individual insurance companies or private brokers. The Trump administration approved this “waiver” back in November 2020, saying the move would “increase innovation from the private sector.”

  • Minn. GOP candidate suggests jail for Dem elections chief

    A leading Republican running for Minnesota governor has suggested that the state’s Democratic secretary of state should go to prison for his running of the state's election system, without providing any evidence that he's done anything illegal. Scott Jensen, a doctor and former state senator known for his skepticism of the COVID-19 vaccine and the state's response to the pandemic, attacked Secretary of State Steve Simon at a recent GOP district convention. “We are not voter suppressors," Jensen told the delegates.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) responds to Trevor Noah cracking jokes about him at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

    Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) sounded off during a press conference about Trevor Noah’s jabs at him and the state of Florida during the White House Correspondents dinner on Saturday. The Florida governor and possible 2024 presidential candidate who did not attend the dinner said he never would have and had no interest in it. During his monologue, Noah roasted politicians from both parties.

  • ‘Fox & Friends’ Hosts Drag Joe Biden for Saying Network Employees All Vaccinated by Boasting They’re Not

    "I’m not vaccinated. We allow people choice," Rachel Campos-Duffy said

  • Oscar Isaac Speaks Out on Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” Bill: “I Recognize How Dysfunctional the State Is”

    Oscar Isaac is sharing his thoughts on Disney’s response to Florida’s controversial “Parental Rights in Education” law, which imposes restrictions on classroom instruction of gender identity and sexual orientation topics, and has been dubbed by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. In an interview for The New York Times published Monday, the Moon Knight […]

  • Loss of Pandemic Aid Stresses Hospitals That Treat the Uninsured

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mary Howard, a dishwasher with no health insurance, has never had COVID-19. But the coronavirus, she said, caused her life to spiral over the past two years. Friends died from it. Ordinary parts of her day, like riding the bus, felt perilous. The restaurant where she worked closed temporarily, and she fought depression and high blood pressure, seeking care in the emergency room because in-person appointments were hard to come by as the pandemic raged. She turned for help to Na

  • George Conway Mocks Trump By Throwing His Own Brand Of Attack At Him

    The former president forgot the name of someone he endorsed for the Senate, earning a jibe from the conservative attorney.

  • Musk Fires Back at Mehdi Hasan, NBC: Organization ‘Killed’ Harvey Weinstein Story

    Elon Musk mocked NBC's coverage of the Hunter Biden laptop and Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse stories, as well as its accommodation of sexual predator Matt Lauer.

  • Second Woman Goes Public With Accusations of Groping Against Republican Gubernatorial Candidate

    Republican Charles Herbster has faced several allegations of sexual misconduct from those in his own party

  • British Virgin Islands premier claims immunity over U.S. drug-smuggling charges

    The premier of the British Virgin Islands on Monday demanded his immediate release from U.S. custody, arguing he is immune from prosecution on cocaine-smuggling charges because he is the elected, constitutional head of government of the British overseas territory.

  • Florida Cops Killed Someone Over Shoplifted Pokémon Cards

    Osceola County Sheriff’s Office deputies opened fire on four suspects believed to have stolen Pokémon cards and a pizza, Vice reports. One died after being transported to a hospital, while two others were charged with petty theft.

  • Disney vs. DeSantis: ‘Florida needs Disney World,’ Harvard professor says

    Harvard Business School Senior Fellow Bill George examines the financial outcomes of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis revoking Disney's special tax status and Disney's values.

  • Trump said ‘can’t you just shoot’ protesters in June 2020, former DOD secretary Mark Esper claims in new book

    The Axios scoop that went viral on Monday morning cites Esper as writing that the situation “was surreal, sitting in front of the Resolute desk, inside the Oval Office, with this idea weighing heavily in the air, and the president red faced and complaining loudly about the protests under way in Washington, D.C.” “The good news — this wasn’t a difficult decision,” Esper writes. “The bad news — I had to figure out a way to walk Trump back without creating the mess I was trying to avoid.”

  • Adam Kinzinger Scorches Marjorie Taylor Greene For Playing The 'Victim' On Jan. 6

    When confronted about Jan. 6, Greene's "all of a sudden a victim and a poor, helpless congresswoman," the Illinois Republican said.

  • Weaponized grooming rhetoric is taking a toll on LGBTQ community and child sex abuse survivors

    Advocates say politicized references to child sex abuse, in concert with restrictive legislation, harm LGBTQ people, abuse survivors and youths.

  • Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

    Rioters who smashed their way into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, succeeded — at least temporarily — in delaying the certification of Joe Biden’s election to the White House. Hours before, Rep. Jim Jordan had been trying to achieve the same thing. Texting with then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, a close ally and friend, at nearly midnight on Jan. 5, Jordan offered a legal rationale for what President Donald Trump was publicly demanding — that Vice President Mike Pence, in his ceremonial role presiding over the electoral count, somehow assert the authority to reject electors from Biden-won states.

  • NYPD veteran convicted of assaulting officer in Capitol riot

    A federal jury on Monday convicted a New York Police Department veteran of assaulting an officer during the U.S. Capitol riot, rejecting his claim that he was defending himself when he tackled the officer and grabbed his gas mask. Thomas Webster, a 20-year NYPD veteran, was the first Capitol riot defendant to be tried on an assault charge and the first to present a jury with a self-defense argument. Jurors deliberated for less than three hours before they convicted Webster of all six counts in his indictment, including a charge that he assaulted Metropolitan Police Department officer Noah Rathbun with a dangerous weapon, a metal flagpole.