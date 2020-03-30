Two Big Pro-Biden Super PACs Join Forces: Campaign Update

(Bloomberg) -- Two of the largest Super PAC’s supporting Joe Biden’s candidacy announced Monday they would coordinate on a general election partnership with the goal of raising $175 million to support Biden in defeating President Donald Trump.

Unite the Country, a political action committee that was formed to support Biden’s bid in the primaries, and American Bridge, a nearly decade-old organization, said they would coordinate on polling, research, content creation and communications.

“To beat Donald Trump, it is going to take everyone working together to spend every dollar smartly and strategically,” Steve Schale, the chief executive officer of Unite the Country, said in a statement. “We are proud to partner with American Bridge and other groups to promote the candidacy of Joe Biden, who we know will unite our country and restore decency and moral clarity.”

The joint effort will be led by former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick, who briefly ran for the Democratic nomination himself, and former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm.

Though Biden has not yet secured the nomination, he has an all-but-insurmountable lead in delegates over Senator Bernie Sanders. The joint fundraising effort is a boon for Biden, who is being far outraised by Trump and the Republican Party.

“After 2016, Democrats pulled together to ensure Donald Trump would be a one-term president. We saw new, effective, progressive organizations and donor collaboratives build an ecosystem that enabled big victories at the local, state, and federal level,” Bradley Beychok, president of American Bridge 21st Century, said in a statement. “Going into 2020, we need to keep that momentum in place.”

Trump Says Cuomo Better Candidate Than Biden (9:16 a.m.)

President Donald Trump said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo would be a better choice for the Democratic nomination for president than the present front-runner Joe Biden.

Cuomo’s approval rating has risen as he’s leading New York’s fight against the spread of Covid-19 in the hardest-hit region in the U.S. There have been suggestions from writers and some Democrats that he would make a good presidential candidate to take on Trump in November.

“I wouldn’t mind running against Andrew,” Trump said in an interview with “Fox & Friends” Monday. “I know Andrew for a long time. I wouldn’t mind that, but I’ll be honest, I think he’d be a better candidate than Sleepy Joe,” Trump added, referring to the former vice president.

Trump, however, stopped short of praising Cuomo.

“Well, one of the reasons his numbers are high on handling it is because of the federal government, because we give him ships, and we give him ventilators, and we give him all of the things that we’re giving him,” Trump said. “And I think he’d admit this,” Trump added.

