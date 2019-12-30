Trump says he has been denied due process. But the Constitution does not afford him that.

WASHINGTON — In a six-page invective to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, President Donald Trump contended he has been more wronged in the impeachment proceedings than even the 17th-century women who were hanged based on dreams, visions and confessions elicited by torture.

"More due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials," the president wrote.

His allies have made similar arguments, though not quite so hyperbolic. They said the president has been railroaded based on hearsay evidence. They argued he has been deprived of the right to face his accusers. They claimed the House's impeachment proceedings would not have been allowed in a court of law.

But legal experts say this criticism, peppered with terms borrowed from criminal proceedings, is based on a misinterpretation of what the Constitution says about impeachment and how much protection it gives the president.

The answer: Not much.

Like Bill Clinton in the 1990s and Andrew Johnson more than a century earlier, Trump does not have the same constitutional protection afforded to a criminal defendant, they said.

"The president of the United States takes the presidency conditioned on the fact that he may be subject to impeachment," said Michael Gerhardt, a University of North Carolina law professor. "He has no entitlement to demand due process."

To compare the president – any president – to a common criminal defendant is misleading, experts say. Here's why.

Crime, punishment and due process

For one, Trump is not a defendant accused of a crime defined by statute, like theft or murder.

"What is and is not considered an impeachable offense is not predetermined by law," said Frank Bowman, a University of Missouri law professor. Although the Constitution describes an impeachable offense as "treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors," that standard is broad by design.

This means jurors — senators with their own political alliances — decide what the facts are and whether they matter, Bowman said.

No other jury in the U.S. has that much power. Jurors in criminal trials are simply asked to weigh the evidence and decide whether it proves a crime.

Impeachment: Trump's trial in Senate likely to be more partisan than Bill Clinton's was in 1999

Perhaps one of the most basic differences between an impeachment trial and a criminal trial is the punishment if someone is convicted. Presidents lose their office, which has never happened and is highly unlikely to happen to Trump. Criminal defendants can lose their freedom, and that happens regularly.

This brings us to due process. The Fifth Amendment says no one can be deprived of "life, liberty or property" without due process of law. A president facing an impeachment trial is not at risk of losing life, liberty or property.

Congress "is not obliged to follow due process, (though) it may well decide to provide things that look like due process," Gerhardt said.

Due process, at a minimum, requires an impartial decision-maker. "You can see how that doesn't really apply to impeachment," he said.

No impartiality

Senators in an impeachment trial are required to take an oath promising to be impartial.

But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said he is "not impartial about this at all." He has guaranteed Trump's acquittal, telling Fox News host Sean Hannity there's "zero chance" the president will be removed from office.

"In the past," Bowman said, "senators try to maintain at least the fiction of impartiality, to maintain at least the notion that they could be persuaded. What we have with McConnell ... is essentially a statement that there's nothing you can do that's going to persuade us: We're the president's men and women, and he's going to stay in office."

Democrats may see this as brazen, but it's not unconstitutional.

In a criminal trial, lawyers probably would keep someone off the jury if he declared as little impartiality as McConnell.

In an impeachment trial, senators can't be disqualified if they express bias. That makes sense, Bowman said. Otherwise, "the majority will just disqualify the minority and you have this sort of bizarre free-for-all, with six people left standing. It will be silly."