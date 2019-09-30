Trump Says He Deserves to Meet Whistleblower, Warns of ‘Big Consequences’

President Trump over the weekend warned of “big consequences” in the wake of the whistleblower report against him and demanded to “meet my accuser.”

“Like every American, I deserve to meet my accuser, especially when this accuser, the so-called ‘Whistleblower,’ represented a perfect conversation with a foreign leader in a totally inaccurate and fraudulent way,” the president wrote Sunday evening on Twitter.

“In addition, I want to meet not only my accuser, who presented SECOND & THIRD HAND INFORMATION, but also the person who illegally gave this information, which was largely incorrect, to the ‘Whistleblower,'” Trump added. “Was this person SPYING on the U.S. President? Big Consequences!”

Lawyers for the whistleblower, an anonymous member of the intelligence community, wrote to the top Republicans and Democrats on the House and Senate Intelligence Committees and expressed concern for the safety of their client.

“The events of the past week have heightened our concerns that our client’s identity will be disclosed publicly and that, as a result, our client will be put in harm’s way,” the attorneys wrote.

House speaker Nancy Pelosi last week announced the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry against Trump amid accusations that he withheld military aid from Ukraine in an effort to prompt a Ukrainian investigation of Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden.

Trump also said he wants House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff “questioned at the highest level for Fraud & Treason,” saying the California Democrat “made up what I actually said by lying to Congress.”

Schiff was taken to task by critics over his admission that he read the transcript of Trump’s call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky “part in parody” during a committee hearing with the acting Director of National Intelligence.

“His lies were made in perhaps the most blatant and sinister manner ever seen in the great Chamber,” Trump wrote. “He wrote down and read terrible things, then said it was from the mouth of the President of the United States.”

