Trump says ‘desperate’ CNN made him interview offer he ‘couldn’t refuse’

Former President Trump blasted CNN on Tuesday, a day ahead of his scheduled sit-down with Kaitlan Collins, one of the network’s leading anchors, for a rare town hall event in New Hampshire.

“I’ll be doing CNN tomorrow night, LIVE from the Great State of New Hampshire, because they are rightfully desperate to get those fantastic (TRUMP!) ratings once again,” the former president wrote in a social media post on Tuesday.

“They made me a deal I couldn’t refuse!!! Could be the beginning of a New & Vibrant CNN, with no more Fake News, or it could turn into a disaster for all, including me. Let’s see what happens?”

The network announced last week it would hold a town hall-style event with Trump and New Hampshire voters Wednesday, the first such event the former president has sat for in years.

CNN, which — like many news outlets — experienced a boost in viewership during the 2016 presidential campaign and Trump’s presidency, has taken criticism from some Democrats and media pundits for providing the former president a massive, prime-time platform.

Trump remains the odds-on favorite to claim the Republican nomination for president, despite a string of recent legal troubles and ongoing investigations into his handling of classified documents, efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 election and other matters.

The former president’s decision to do the CNN town hall event is seen by some observers as a broader effort by Trump to rebuild his relationship with media outlets he has relentlessly attacked for years.

CNN, meanwhile, has undergone a massive personnel and programming overhaul in recent months under new president Chris Licht.

Last week, media mogul David Zaslav, who runs CNN’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, defended the network’s decision.

“The U.S. is a divided government,” Zaslav said. “We need to hear both voices. That’s what you see. Republicans are on the air at CNN. Democrats are on the air. All voices should be heard on CNN.”

Story continues

When contacted by The Hill for comment on Trump’s suggestion CNN made him an offer he “couldn’t refuse” a spokesperson for the network said, “we offered him the opportunity to connect with New Hampshire voters via a live televised CNN Town Hall event.”

This story was updated at 3:47 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.