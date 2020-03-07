Trump says doctors keep asking how he knows so much about the coronavirus

President Trump mused about a career path not taken Friday.

Speaking to reporters at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, Georgia, about the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, which is spreading across the United States and throughout the world, Trump mentioned how much he enjoys talking about "this stuff." He attributes his previously unknown interest in epidemiological research to his uncle, Dr. John Trump, who used to teach at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The president, who considers himself a genius, raised the scale even higher for his uncle, who he described as a "super genius."

Trump said doctors he's come across as the administration tries to get a handle on the outbreak have been surprised about how much he knows about COVID-19. "Maybe I have a natural ability," he said. "Maybe I should have done that instead of running for president."









Trump muses that he could’ve become a research scientist instead of president. TRUMP: I like this stuff. I really get it… every one of these doctors said, ‘how do you know so much about this?’ Maybe I have a natural ability. pic.twitter.com/9ppWsjwN2v — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) March 6, 2020

More stories from theweek.com

China's coronavirus recovery is 'all fake,' whistleblowers and residents claim

A 5-story hotel used for coronavirus quarantine collapsed in China. People are demanding an investigation.

The Biden veepstakes

