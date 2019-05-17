Trump says he doesn't want war with Iran. Is John Bolton driving the US into a conflict anyway?

WASHINGTON – "Is John Bolton the most dangerous man in the world?"

That headline leaped from the pages of a British newspaper on Thursday, which declared the U.S. "is closer to war with Iran than it has been since the Bush years, or perhaps ever." And, the opinion writer added, Trump's national security adviser "is largely to blame."

That view – that Bolton is driving Trump into a perilous military confrontation with America's principal foe in the Middle East – is ricocheting across the globe, from Tehran to Washington.

But national security experts inside and outside the White House say Bolton's role has been exaggerated – and his influence with the president has been overstated, particularly when it comes to the prospect of a costly war with Iran.

For starters, Trump has made it clear he doesn't like the idea and is generally averse to foreign military entanglements.

Asked on Thursday if his administration is marching toward war with Iran, Trump offered a three-word response: "I hope not."

President Donald Trump and National Security Adviser John Bolton. More

A hard-line message to Iran

Bolton is simply playing his part in a geopolitical dance designed to send a hard-line message to the Iranian regime, said Mark Dubowitz, the chief executive of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a Washington-based foreign policy research institute that supports strong pressure on Iran.

"Bolton in many ways is from central casting if you were looking for a consummate hawk," said Dubowitz, who has advised the Trump administration and previous presidents on Iran policy. "It’s all useful from the psyops perspective."

Dubowitz said the White House has deliberately trumpeted its decision to send B-52 bombers and other military forces to Iran, purposefully said that move was in response to threats from Iran and intentionally used Bolton as a key messenger.

"I think it’s actually a well-orchestrated campaign that has a public relations piece, a military positioning piece, (and) obviously the economic financial piece" of escalating sanctions, Dubowitz said. Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are the perfect "bad cops," he said, to make Iran – and the rest of the world – nervous about Trump's intentions.

"Trump can go from fire and fury to writing love letters, so he has a certain amount of diplomatic flexibility," he said. One minute he can be as bellicose as Bolton, and the next he can shout, "'Hey, hi there. Do you want to talk.'"

That's what Trump seemed to be doing on Thursday, when he met with the president of the Swiss government, which is known for its role in mediating potential conflicts between Iran and the U.S.

"I’m sure that Iran will want to talk soon," Trump tweeted on Wednesday in a pair of messages seen directed in part at Bolton. The president used social media to downplay reports of divisions within the administration over Iran.

"There is no infighting whatsoever," Trump said. "Different opinions are expressed and I make a decisive and final decision – it is a very simple process."

Hawkish past concerns lawmakers

Lawmakers are not reassured.

"This president has surrounded himself with people – Pompeo and Bolton in particular – who believe that getting tough on a military basis with Iran is in our best interest. I do not," said Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, the chamber's No. 2 Democratic leader.

Durbin and other lawmakers said Bolton's past statements on Iran, and his trumpeting of questionable intelligence in the lead-up to the 2003 Iraq war, are deeply concerning.

Before Bolton joined the Trump administration, he vocally advocated for regime change in Iran. He also played a key role in pushing for the U.S. invasion of Iraq during the George W. Bush administration, which relied on faulty intelligence about Saddam Hussein's chemical and nuclear weapons program.