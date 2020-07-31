Trump says he doesn’t think Herman Cain got coronavirus at the president’s Tulsa rally

Before leaving the White House on Friday, President Trump praised Herman Cain and said he doesn’t believe the 2012 Republican presidential candidate got the coronavirus at Trump’s June 20 rally in Tulsa, Okla. Cain died on Thursday after contracting COVID-19. Earlier at a White House briefing, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany referred to Cain’s website regarding speculation that he may have gotten coronavirus from the rally, saying, “We’ll never know.”