Trump claims DOJ inspector general report shows 'attempted overthrow' of the government

President Donald Trump listens during a roundtable on school choice in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Washington.

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said a Justice Department's internal watchdog report examining the origins of the Russia investigation shows an "attempted overthrow" of government, pointing to inaccuracies found in FBI surveillance applications related to his 2016 campaign.

The nearly 500-page report, released Monday by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz, found the FBI was legally justified in opening its inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 election, but said there were several “significant inaccuracies and omissions” in its surveillance applications to monitor Trump's former foreign policy adviser Carter Page.

"They fabricated evidence and they lied to the courts and they did all sorts of things to have it go their way," Trump told reporters Monday before a roundtable discussion on education. "This was an attempted overthrow and a lot of people were in on it, and they got caught."

Trump said he was briefed on the report, describing its findings as "a disgrace" and "far worse than anything I would have imagined."

The report also undercut Trump's claim that the Obama administration illegally spied on his campaign.

Democrats and Republicans both declared victory upon the report's release.

In a written statement, Democrats on Capitol Hill said the report refutes the president's claim that the Russia investigation was a politically motivated "witch hunt."

"Those discredited conspiracy theories were attempts to deflect from the President's serious and ongoing misconduct, first urging Russia and now extorting Ukraine into interfering with our elections to benefit him personally and politically," said Reps. Jerrold Nadler and Carolyn Maloney, Democrats representing New York and co-chairs of the House Judiciary and Oversight committees, respectively.

The report came during a House Judiciary Committee hearing in which lawmakers debated evidence in the impeachment inquiry against Trump. House Democrats allege he sought to pressure Ukraine to announce two investigations that would politically benefit him. Trump has denied the accusations.

Ahead of the impeachment hearing, Trump promoted the report's release Sunday in a tweet, calling it "the big story."

I.G. report out tomorrow. That will be the big story! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2019

The president's allies were quick to criticize the FBI. Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., called the report "deeply disturbing" in a tweet.

"Some former FBI and DOJ officials are about to have some serious explaining to do," he said.

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Chairman, Judiciary Committee, left, speaks with senior Republican on the Judiciary Committee, Doug Collins (R-GA) before the House Judiciary Committee receives counsel presentations of evidence as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Dec. 9, 2019 in Washington. More

Attorney General William Barr disagreed with the report's finding that the FBI was justified in its Russia probe.

“The inspector general’s report now makes clear that the FBI launched an intrusive investigation of a U.S. presidential campaign on the thinnest of suspicions that, in my view, were insufficient to justify the steps taken,” Barr said.

Barr is overseeing a parallel criminal investigation into the Russia probe, fueling criticism from Democrats that DOJ has become a tool for Trump's political retribution.

Trump told reporters Monday he was looking forward to that investigation, which is being conducted by U.S. Attorney John H. Durham, who was appointed by Barr to lead the probe.

The president said Durham's report would be released in the "not too distant future."

In a statement Monday Durham backed Barr's remarks, saying he had informed the inspector general that "we do not agree with some of the report's conclusions as to the predication and how the FBI case was opened."

However, FBI Director Christopher Wray called the IG report “constructive criticism that will make us stronger as an organization."