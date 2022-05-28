Trump says 'evil' like Texas massacre a reason to arm, not disarm
Former US president Donald Trump rejects calls for tightened gun controls, following the Texas school massacre, saying decent Americans should be allowed the firearms they need to defend themselves against "evil." Trump's remarks came as he headlined an NRA event in Houston, three days after an 18-year-old gunman with a legally-bought AR-15-style rifle killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, marking the deadliest school shooting in the state's history.