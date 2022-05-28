Trump says 'evil' like Texas massacre a reason to arm, not disarm

Reuters

Japan's factory output likely fell in April for the first time in three months as some manufacturers took a hit from strict COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai and other industrial centres in China. "Exports were quelled by China's lockdown, which likely affected (Japanese) production, especially in general and electrical machinery sectors that have higher export exposure to China," said economists at SMBC Nikko Securities. Automakers, including Toyota Motor Corp and Mazda Motor Corp, have also been forced to cut domestic production plans due to rigorous curbs to combat the coronavirus spread in China.