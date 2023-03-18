Trump says he expects to be arrested Tuesday as prosecutors eye charges

Former President Donald Trump announced in a social media post that he will be arrested Tuesday as a New York prosecutor is eyeing charges in a case against him.

In a post on his Truth Social network Saturday, Trump said that “illegal leaks” from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office indicate that “THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK.”

The charges Trump may face in New York stem from a case accusing him of paying hush money to women he had sexual encounters with.

The former president also called on his supporters to protest his arrest in the post Saturday.

There has been no confirmation of a pending indictment or arrest from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

In Fulton County, Trump is still under investigation by the district attorney’s office after he was accused of tampering with the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

A special grand jury recently heard a recording of the former president pushing Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” the votes needed to reverse his loss in the state.

“All I want to do is this: I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have,” Trump said during the call. “Because we won the state.”

A timeline for possible charges from Fulton County is still unknown.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

