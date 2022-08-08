Donald Trump says FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago home

Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

Federal investigators searched the contents of Donald Trump’s safe at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, the former president said in a statement on Monday, the latest indication of an intensifying criminal investigation by the justice department into his affairs.

The FBI executed a search warrant around 6pm at Trump’s residence, which appears to have been related to an investigation into Trump unlawfully taking White House documents with him to Mar-a-Lago after his presidency, according to a source familiar with the matter.

“My beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said in a bitter statement lashing out at the raid, adding: “They even broke into my safe!”

During his presidency, Mar-a-Lago was known as Trump’s “winter White House”. Donald and Melania returned to the Florida resort after leaving Washington and since then, the president has made it the center of his political dealings.

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuters

The action comes as Trump has been laying the groundwork to make another bid for president.

