Trump Says FBI Raided Mar-a-Lago

Former president Donald Trump said Monday the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is under siege, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said in a statement.

“Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before,” he added, claiming the FBI even broke into his safe.

The former president then compared the raid to Watergate, saying, “What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat National Committee? Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States.”

Trump did not state what the agents were searching for.

Two anonymous sources familiar with the investigation told the New York Times that the raid was related to classified documents Trump had taken out of the White House after his presidency.

