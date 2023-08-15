Trump says Georgia indictment comes during 'dark period' for US, vows to fix it by winning

EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump told Fox News Digital his fourth indictment comes during a "dark period for our country" but vowed to win the 2024 presidential election and "Make America Great Again."

Trump was indicted for the fourth time Monday night—this time out of the Georgia probe into alleged efforts to overturn 2020 election.

TRUMP INDICTED OUT OF GEORGIA PROBE INTO ALLEGED EFFORTS TO OVERTURN 2020 ELECTION

"Nineteen people were indicted, and the whole world is laughing at the United States as they see how corrupt and horrible a place it has turned out to be under the leadership of Crooked Joe Biden," Trump told Fox News Digital during an exclusive interview late Monday night.

Former President Donald Trump gestures on stage during the Alabama Republican Party’s 2023 Summer meeting at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel on August 4, 2023 in Montgomery, Alabama.

Trump and more than a dozen others were charged, including his former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, his former attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, Kenneth Chesebro, Jeff Clark, John Eastman, among others.

The charges include violating the Georgia RICO Act—the Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations Act; Solicitation of Violation of Oath by a Public Officer; Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Public Officer; Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree; Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings; Conspiracy to Commit Filing False Documents; Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree; Filing False Documents; and Solicitation of Violation of Oath by a Public Officer. Not everyone faces the same charges.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

"The racist and corrupt district attorney of Fulton County, which has turned out to be a murder capital of the world with among the highest violent crime levels anywhere in our country, just opened a fundraising site in order to benefit off the things she most campaigned on, ‘I will get Donald Trump,’" he said, slamming Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Trump told Fox News Digital that this "is a continuation of the greatest and longest-running Witch Hunt in American history."

"This politically-inspired indictment, which could have been brought close to three years ago, was tailored for placement right smack in the middle of my political campaign, where I am leading all Republicans—by a lot—and beating Joe Biden soundly in almost all polls," he said.

FULTON COUNTY DA DEFLECTS ON HOW INDICTMENT LEAKED: ‘I CAN’T TELL YOU ANYTHING’

Trump blasted Willis, saying that it is "not even conceivable that a person with such a record of failure could be allowed to interrupt perhaps the most important election in the history of our country.

"Just like she has allowed Atlanta to go to hell with all of its crime and violence, so too has Joe Biden allowed the United States of America to go to the same place with millions of people invading our country, inflation, bad economy, no energy, and lack of respect all over the world," he said.

Trump said that Willis "should focus on the people that rigged the 2020 presidential election, not those who demand an answer as to what happened."

Trump is the first former president in United States history to face criminal charges.

Trump was indicted out of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021 earlier this month. He pleaded not guilty to all charges--conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

In a guest essay, former George W. Bush administration official claimed that the DOJ's prosecution of Trump may result in massive parts of the country viewing the institution as political and corrupt.

Smith also charged Trump in June in his investigation into his alleged improper retention of classified records from his presidency.

Last month, Trump was charged with an additional three counts as part of a superseding indictment out of that probe.

And in April, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts in New York in April stemming from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation. Trump is accused of falsifying business records related to hush-money payments made during the 2016 campaign.

Willis gave Trump and the 18 other defendants until Aug. 25 to surrender. Willis, Monday night during a press conference, said she would like a trial to take place within six months – which would be by February 2024 – right as the GOP presidential primaries are ramping up.