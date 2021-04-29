Trump says Giuliani 'a great patriot' after raid

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former President Donald Trump told Fox Business on Thursday that Rudy Giuliani was "the greatest mayor in the history of New York” and “a great patriot.” (April 29)

Recommended Stories

  • Trump pitched on launching a "conservative media powerhouse"

    Donald Trump last month was pitched on launching a multi-billion dollar media and technology company built around his personal brand, with the idea that it could go public via a SPAC.Behind the scenes: The 24-page presentation made its way to Trump's desk at Mar-a-Lago, although it does not seem to have gained traction with the former president.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOne individual listed as being part of the proposed management team says he is no longer involved, while another says he was never affiliated with the effort. The idea: Trump Media Group — headed by Trump as its CEO, chairman and president — is referred to in the pitch deck as "a conservative media powerhouse that will rival the liberal media and fight back against 'Big Tech' companies of Silicon Valley."It was to be comprised of three divisions: Trump+ (a subscription-based content business that gets compared to Netflix and Disney+), Trump Social Media (which would take a stake in existing companies or build its own), and Trump Technologies (which would provide alternatives to internet services like AWS and Stripe, and promise not to censor customers). It forecast a base case valuation of $15 billion, with Trump+ alone at $9.2 billion. It also suggested that TMG would go public, and presumably raise capital, via a SPAC. No mention of other funding sources, including if Trump would be asked to invest.The bottom line: While this particular proposal seems dead in the water, it offers a glimpse into the sorts of business endeavors being presented to Trump, who has expressed interest in building a new media company. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Cheney: 'Wishful thinking' by Trump she won't seek 4th term

    Speculation by former President Donald Trump that she won't seek re-election next year is “wishful thinking," Liz Cheney said Wednesday. Trump suggested Tuesday that Wyoming's congresswoman would become a lobbyist or “maybe embarrass her family by running for president” to save face amid criticism for her vote to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Cheney struck down any such ideas in a call with Wyoming reporters.

  • Florida Republicans unexpectedly pass "11th-hour" bill restricting trans athletes

    The Florida Legislature unexpectedly passed a bill banning transgender student-athletes last night.Why it matters: The legislation — presumed dead last week — is the first "categorically discriminatory anti-LGBTQ bill" to pass in our state in 23 years, according to Equality Florida.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.How it happened: After her original bill stalled, Rep. Kaylee Tuck (R-Okeechobee) slid the proposed ban into a Senate bill dealing with charter schools that passed largely along party lines, per Florida Politics.If signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the "Fairness in Women's Sports Act" would keep transgender athletes from participating in women's and girls' sports starting July 1.The big picture: Similar measures are being pushed by Republicans across the country — at least 50 bills in 28 states, as Axios' Jeff Tracy reported last month.The other side: Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith (D-Orlando) tried to create pathways for transgender athletes to still compete despite what he termed an "11th-hour" amendment, but those attempts failed."The message that the bill sends is an ugly message of exclusion telling trans kids that who they are is not OK and that they need to change who they are and if they don't ... and something happens to them, it's their own fault," said Smith, per WUSF.Equality Florida spokesman Michael Womack told Axios that lawmakers passed the bill "when they thought people weren't watching.""This is not how the government is supposed to function; this is not how a bill is supposed to be passed."WomackThe bottom line: With this move, our state once again finds itself at the center of the post-Trump culture war raging across America.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Florida Senate passes bill that would delay law allowing college athletes to get endorsements

    The state's law allowing athletes to make money on their image rights goes into effect in July. But that could now get delayed by a year.

  • AP sources: Justice Department search Rudy Giuliani's NYC home and office

    Federal investigators executed search warrants Wednesday morning at the Manhattan home and office of Rudy Giuliani, former President Donald Trump’s attorney, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

  • Texas pushes closer to dropping handgun license requirement

    In Texas, where gun laws are among the loosest in the U.S., there is one line the state has long resisted crossing: making it legal to carry a handgun in public without a permit, background check or training. It wouldn't prevent businesses from banning guns on their property, and federal background checks for some gun purchases would remain in place.

  • Giuliani flakes on 'live statement' he announced 23 minutes earlier

    Rudy Giuliani was apparently a bit too tied up to deliver a live statement on the radio this afternoon — even though he just said he would 20 minutes prior. After federal investigators on Wednesday searched the home and office of Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City and personal lawyer to former President Donald Trump, a tweet from his account told followers to tune in on the radio "for a live statement" at 3:00 p.m. ET. But those who did so in hopes of hearing Giuliani's response to his legal woes were met with, well, not that, as he didn't show up. Giuliani, Slate noted, has a program on 77 WABC that's regularly scheduled for this time, but there was another host there on Wednesday afternoon instead. Rudy Giuliani is nowhere to be found on his WABC slot. Fill-in host. — Brad Mielke (@TheBradMielke) April 28, 2021 Rudy said he'd be giving a "live statement" at 3:00 pm ET, but instead it's guest host Dominic Carter doing "special programming" about the election, who himself didn't make an appearance until a few minutes into the timeslot. — lvl 46 dog-faced pony potus (@thetomzone) April 28, 2021 The original tweet announcing the appearance was subsequently deleted, and Giuliani offered no explanation about what happened. And Giuliani has now deleted this tweet: https://t.co/2RCWwXy4E8 pic.twitter.com/U6rfPLJR6c — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) April 28, 2021 We'll have to wait and see if there ever ends up being a "live statement," but perhaps it will just come in the form of a butt-dial to a reporter instead. More stories from theweek.comLumber is shockingly expensive. Thanks, Obama.5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Fox News' meat hysteriaU.S. reportedly investigating a potential energy attack near the White House

  • Biden gets bipartisan applause from lawmakers in response to his call to 'buy American'

    President Biden received plenty of applause from Democrats during his address to Congress on Wednesday night, but as is often the case with the opposing party during these speeches, Republican lawmakers have proved to be a tough crowd. That said, there were some moments of bipartisan satisfaction. The first big one came when Biden explained that the guiding principle of his American Jobs Plan — which doesn't have Republican support at the moment — will be to "buy American." That prompted Democrats and Republicans alike to rise to their feet in support. President Biden: "All the investments in the American Jobs Plan will be guided by one principle: “Buy American.” #JointAddress https://t.co/3AT5G9rec3 pic.twitter.com/TohwdCdEYV — Cheddar News (@cheddar) April 29, 2021 GOP lawmakers also joined their Democratic colleagues in applauding Biden when he called on Congress to fund more research in the quest to end cancer. "I know of nothing more bipartisan," Biden said. No one seemed to disagree. President Biden calls on Congress to fund more research to end cancer: "I can think of no more worthy investment. I know of nothing that is more bipartisan. So let's end cancer as we know it. It is in our power. It is in our power to do it." pic.twitter.com/P6WXZd9e75 — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) April 29, 2021 More stories from theweek.comLumber is shockingly expensive. Thanks, Obama.5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Fox News' meat hysteriaGiuliani flakes on 'live statement' he announced 23 minutes earlier

  • In GOP response to Biden's speech, Sen. Tim Scott describes racist abuse, says 'America is not a racist country'

    In his Republican response to President Biden's address to Congress on Wednesday night, Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.), the only Black Republican in the Senate, spoke personally about the racism he has encountered from all directions. "I have experienced the pain of discrimination," he said. "I know what it feels like to be pulled over for no reason. To be followed around a store while I'm shopping." Scott said he has "also experienced a different kind of intolerance," from "liberals." "I get called 'Uncle Tom' and the N-word — by 'progressives'!" he said, throwing in some criticism of a Washington Post fact check contextualizing his "cotton to Congress" family origin story. "Believe me, I know our healing is not finished." Less than a minute later, Scott suggested that while Black kids were once told the color of their skin made them "inferior," white kids are now told the color of their skin makes them "an oppressor." "You know this stuff is wrong," he said. "Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country." "I get called Uncle Tom and the N word by progressives...I know firsthand, our healing is not finished," Sen. Tim Scott says in GOP rebuttal of President Biden's address to Congress, adding later, "Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country." pic.twitter.com/SzCLNmRAil — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 29, 2021 Scott emphasized his assertion about America and racism in a post-speech tweet, and some people weren't sure how he squared the circle. If so, what accounts for, according to Scott’s account, “liberals and progressives” using racist epithets to attack him? https://t.co/FDlT5BLfQ8 — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) April 29, 2021 Maybe, in Scott's theory of America, people do racist things but the country that enslaved Black people and quashed their rights for centuries has progressed to a point of post-racism (or even overly aggressive anti-racism). "Original sin is never the end of the story," he said. "Not in our souls, and not for our nation. The real story is always redemption." The story he's referring to did not end with redemption. More stories from theweek.comLumber is shockingly expensive. Thanks, Obama.5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Fox News' meat hysteriaGiuliani flakes on 'live statement' he announced 23 minutes earlier

  • Gov. Whitmer kidnap plotters charged with conspiracy to use weapon of mass destruction

    Federal prosecutors on Wednesday charged three men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) with conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction.Why it matters: The plot, which allegedly involved use of bombs, was intended to kill Whitmer, according to officials.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFederal agencies including the Justice Department and Pentagon have warned that domestic extremism is on the rise and poses a serious threat.How it happened: The alleged conspiracists repeatedly visited her home, trained with firearms and explosive devices and even built and detonated bombs, according to the FBI.The FBI said agents thwarted the plot, and has seized over 70 firearms, 1,000 rounds of ammunition and key bomb components from the people charged in the plot, the Detroit News reports.The new indictment alleges that the three men planned to use bombs to disarm Whitmer's security detail and any responding law enforcement.Adam Fox, Barry Croft and Daniel Harris each face one weapon of mass destruction charge, which is punishable by up to life in prison.Defense lawyers have argued that the men were merely exercising their First Amendment rights and never carried out any part of the plot.The big picture: 14 people face charges in state and federal court for alleged involvement in the plot. The group intended to overthrow the government and targeted Whitmer because members believed she was violating the U.S. Constitution, per an FBI affidavit. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Tucker Carlson twice called MSNBC anchor Joy Reid the 'race lady' during his Tuesday show. She wasn't talking about race.

    "Here's the race lady from MSNBC finally putting her Harvard degree to work," Carlson said, referring to Reid. Reid did not mention race in the clip.

  • Rudy Giuliani's Neighbor Becomes Twitter Star After 'Hilarious' Witness Account

    People are suggesting an "SNL" skit featuring Michele Herbert, the "quintessential Upper East Side witness."

  • India infections top 18 million as gravediggers work round the clock

    India's total COVID-19 cases passed 18 million on Thursday after another world record number of daily infections, as gravediggers worked around the clock to bury victims and hundreds more were cremated in makeshift pyres in parks and parking lots. India reported 379,257 new infections and 3,645 new deaths on Thursday, health ministry data showed, the highest number of fatalities in a single day since the start of the pandemic. Hospital beds that become available, especially in intensive care units (ICUs), are snapped up in minutes.

  • A Trump loyalist was found guilty of making death threats against lawmakers, including AOC, Pelosi, and Schumer

    Hunt's attorneys argued his rhetoric didn't amount to a serious threat and Hunt defended himself in court in Brooklyn on Tuesday

  • 'Stupid Chino': Homeless Man Charged With Hate Crime After Punching Asian Man in NYC

    A transient man has been arrested and charged after allegedly punching an Asian man in New York City. The incident, which left the victim with multiple stitches, occurred on Fourth Avenue near Union Square around 8 a.m. on Tuesday. When the 57-year-old commuter walked away, Babilonia followed him, allegedly called him a "stupid Chino" — which means Chinese in Spanish — and punched him in the face.

  • Twitter Says It Blocked ‘Uncle Tim’ Trend after Tim Scott’s Speech

    Twitter stepped in early Thursday morning to block the “Uncle Tim” label that began trending following Senator Tim Scott’s rebuttal to President Biden’s address to a Joint Session of Congress, a company spokesman told National Review. A Twitter spokesperson that the platform decided to block a trend calling black Republican Tim Scott, who gave the GOP , “Uncle Tim.” “This is in line with our policies on Trends, specifically: ‘We want Trends to promote healthy conversations on Twitter. This means that at times, we may not allow or may temporarily prevent content from appearing in Trends until more context is available. This includes Trends that violate The Twitter Rules,’” a Twitter spokesperson told National Review in an email. Scott called the trend “upsetting” and “so disappointing” on Thursday morning, saying that it shows the left “are literally attacking the color of my skin.” “You cannot step down out of your lane, according to the liberal elite left,” he continued. Twitter did not say when it made the decision to block the trend, which numerous commentators made note of late Wednesday and early Thursday. Tim Scott: Progressives make race-based attacks on me because they don’t like my politics Progressive Twitter: Let’s go out and prove it pic.twitter.com/AHCX9809Rl — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) April 29, 2021 Twitter is choosing to trend a racist attack from the left on Sen. Tim Scott, the black Republican senator from South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/kpyPOHnuXJ — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 29, 2021 Sen. @votetimscott is an honorable man. He's fought for Black Americans his entire life. HBCU funding, Criminal Justice & Police Reform, School Choice & Opportunity Zones. Bigotry should always be denounced. Biden & Democrats should denounce the disgusting use of "Uncle Tim”! pic.twitter.com/Lw01wgLYxX — PARIS (@PARISDENNARD) April 29, 2021 That this racist term trended during Sen. Tim Scott's speech is as revealing as it is repugnant, as is the large-scale liberal silence that Twitter promoted a racist attack. A world in which people of color are forced by racist insults to subscribe to one ideology is grotesque. pic.twitter.com/NDksUEriHn — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 29, 2021 While the platform did not specify which rules the trend broke, Twitter’s policy on “Hateful Conduct” prohibits “repeated and/or non-consensual slurs, epithets, racist and sexist tropes, or other content that degrades someone.” Scott said Wednesday night during his response to Biden’s address that he has “experienced the pain of discrimination” and “a different kind of intolerance.” “I get called ‘Uncle Tom’ and the n-word by progressives, by liberals,” he said. “Just last week, a national newspaper suggested my family’s poverty was actually privilege because a relative owned land generations before my time,” referencing a Washington Post “fact check” of his family history. But Scott also stated that “we’ve made tremendous progress” and that “America is not a racist country.” “It’s backwards to fight discrimination with different types of discrimination. And it’s wrong to try to use our painful past to dishonestly shut down debates in the present,” he argued.

  • Trump says Liz Cheney is a 'warmongering fool' who would 'embarrass her family by running for President'

    "She'll either be yet another lobbyist or maybe embarrass her family by running for President," Trump said of Liz Cheney.

  • Rudy Guiliani's son slams Fed raid on NYC home

    Federal agents raided Rudy Giuliani’s Manhattan home and office on Wednesday, seizing computers and cellphones in a major escalation of the Justice Department’s investigation into the business dealings of former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer. (April 28)

  • Manchin Is ‘Very Uncomfortable’ with the Biden Agenda’s Price Tag

    Senator Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.), a moderate Democrat, said Wednesday he is becoming “very uncomfortable” with the rising cost of President Biden’s agenda. “It’s a lot of money, a lot of money,” Manchin told reporters. “That makes you very uncomfortable.” Manchin’s comments came after Biden unveiled the $1.8 trillion American Families Plan on Wednesday. Together with the $1.9 trillion COVID-response bill that Congress passed in March, as well as the $2.3 infrastructure plan that Biden has proposed, the president’s three plans would cost a sticker-shock-inducing $6 trillion, if passed. While Manchin has said he wants to pay for as much of Biden’s infrastructure package as possible because he doesn’t “know how much more debt” the country should incur, he has questioned whether raising taxes is the best way to fund the plan. “We’re at $28.2 trillion now, debt, so you have to be very careful. There’s a balance to be had here,” he said. He has previously said that he does not support Biden’s plan to hike the corporate tax rate to 28 percent and would instead favor 25 percent. On its own, the tax increase would not raise the roughly $4 trillion needed for Biden’s two proposals. “Are we going it be able to be competitive and be able to pay for what we need in the country? We’ve got to figure out what our needs are and maybe make some adjustments. Who knows?” Manchin said. Manchin’s opposition could prove troublesome for the bills’ future in the evenly divided Senate. Even if Democrats chose to pursue budget reconciliation as a path to passing the bill with a simple majority (instead of the 60-vote threshold required for most legislation), the measure would require support from every member of the Democratic caucus to advance.

  • US Navy SEALs boosting numbers and returning to sea to tackle threats from China and Russia

    The US Navy SEALs are reorganising and retraining to focus on the maritime threats posed by Russia and China after decades fighting against militants and extremists in the Middle East. Ten years after killing Osama Bin Laden, the number of platoons will decrease by 30 per cent, but the number of elite special forces fighters will increase, as the Navy looks to streamline and expand its capabilities on and under the water to counter “peer threats”. There will also be a new, intensive screening process to ensure that higher-quality soldiers are given leadership roles after a number of scandals involving charges of murder, sexual assault and drug use rocked the force. The Navy's special operations forces have been focused on counterterrorism, but now must begin to evolve beyond those missions, Rear Admiral Hugh Howard, head of the US Naval Special Warfare Command, told the Associated Press. For the past two decades, many have been fighting in the deserts of Iraq and mountains of Afghanistan. Now they are going back to sea.