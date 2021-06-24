Trump says Giuliani suspension from practicing law in NY is part of 'Witch Hunt'

Former President Donald Trump rallied to the defense of his former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who was suspended from practicing law in New York after a court determined he made false statements in challenging the results of the 2020 election.

A tweemail sent Thursday afternoon described the decision, which leaves Giuliani facing the possibility of disbarment, as being part of a partisan campaign to attack Trump and people in his orbit.

"Can you believe that New York wants to strip Rudy Giuliani, a great American Patriot, of his law license because he has been fighting what has already been proven to be a Fraudulent Election?” Trump said.

The former president, who recently said he never conceded defeat in the November contest, called it “nothing but a Witch Hunt,” adding: “They should be ashamed of themselves.”

Trump often uses the "witch hunt" label to describe politically explosive investigations into him, his supporters, and his business empire, including a pair being run by prosecutors in New York.

Giuliani is a former federal prosecutor and mayor of New York City. In recent years, he became Trump's personal lawyer, representing the former president during the Russia investigation, impeachment fight, and in 2020 election lawsuits.

The Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court temporarily suspended Giuliani's license upon the request of an attorney disciplinary committee, which said he made false statements in court and elsewhere about the 2020 election being stolen through fraud.

Giuliani's attorneys said they expect their client will be reinstated after the "issues are fully explored at a hearing."

