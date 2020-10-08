Trump says Gold Star families could have given him coronavirus

US President Donald Trump returns to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre on 5 October 05, 2020 in Washington, DC (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump has suggested that he might have contracted coronavirus from Gold Star family members.

Gold Star families are the relatives of US military personnel who died in battle, and on Thursday, president Trump suggested that he may have caught Covid-19 while listening to them talk about their late relatives, according to Politico.

During an interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, president Trump said that he “figured there would be a chance” of becoming infected, after meeting with some Gold Star families.

He said: “Sometimes, I’d be in groups of, for instance, Gold Star families. I met with Gold Star families. I didn’t want to cancel that.

“But they all came in, and they all talk about their son and daughter and father. And, you know, they all came up to me, and they tell me a story.”

