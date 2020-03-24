Trump says governors 'have to treat us well' if they want assistance during coronavirus pandemic

President Trump said Tuesday he's working well with governors across the country as both the federal government and the states battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump singled out his working relationship with California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), with whom he's clashed in the past over issues like homelessness. And everyone else, it seems, remains in communication with each other and the White House as the country develops some semblance of a coordinated plan. But, there's a catch.

The president said governors can't simply tell him they want assistance and expect the administration to comply in the blink of an eye. Instead, he suggested governors should show some appreciation first.









FOX NEWS DOCTOR: Do you think that kind of movement where you’re the leader, and other people work with you, will help us to isolate the virus? TRUMP: I do… we are doing very well with almost all the governors… [but] it’s a two-way street, they have to treat us well also. pic.twitter.com/X5eM4ZTAmj — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) March 24, 2020

He pointed to New York in this instance. The state with the country's highest number of COVID-19 cases is trying to get more respirators, but Trump says Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) can't blame the White House because he had a chance to order the supplies two years ago.

