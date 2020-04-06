Trump says he had 'wonderful' call with Biden

Trump said their conversation lasted about 15 minutes.

"We had a really wonderful, warm conversation," Trump said during his news briefing on the outbreak.

"He gave me his point of view, and I fully understood that, and we just had a very friendly conversation."

Biden, who is seeking his party's nomination to face Trump in the Nov. 3 election, "shared several suggestions for actions the Administration can take now to address the ongoing coronavirus pandemic," Biden's deputy campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield, said in a statement about the unusual direct talks between the White House rivals.