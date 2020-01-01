Trump says happy to have a trial in the Senate, but he does not really care

U.S. President Donald Trump accompanied by first lady Melania Trump are interview by the press as they arrive at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would be happy to have a trial in the U.S. Senate following his impeachment by the Democratic-led House of Representatives, but that he did not really care.

"I don't really care. It doesn't matter. As far as I'm concerned I'd be very happy with a trial because we did nothing wrong," the Republican president told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, reiterating that he considered his impeachment a hoax.





