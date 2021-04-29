Trump says he'd "certainly" consider Florida Gov. DeSantis as 2024 running mate

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ursula Perano
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former President Trump told Fox News on Thursday that he is "100%" thinking about another presidential bid in 2024, and that he would "certainly" consider making Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) his running mate.

Why it matters: Trump and DeSantis see eye-to-eye on many policy issues. But the Florida governor has also been floated as a 2024 contender on his own, having gained massive popularity among Republicans during the pandemic.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

What he's saying: "Certainly Ron would be considered. He's a great guy," Trump told Fox News.

  • Trump also called DeSantis a "a friend." The former president endorsed DeSantis for governor in 2018 against Democratic contender Andrew Gillum.

The big picture: Trump noted that his 2024 platform, if launched, would focus on energy, taxation, the border and guns.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump says he would 'certainly' consider Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as his 2024 vice presidential pick

    Trump said he is "100%" thinking about a 2024 presidential bid, telling Fox Business: "The polls show that everybody wants me to do it."

  • The Trump-rejecting Florida Republican who has a plan to fix the GOP

    Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has a message for leaders in Washington: ‘Start thinking more like mayors.’

  • Man charged with threatening Iowa governor cites free speech

    An Iowa man charged with leaving a threatening voicemail telling Gov. Kim Reynolds she should be “hung for treason” defended his comments Thursday as free speech, saying he was expressing opposition to COVID-19 restrictions. Harvey Hunter Jr., 48, is charged with first-degree harassment for the profane Jan. 5 message he left on a governor’s office phone line set up to gather input over whether Reynolds should continue the partial statewide mask mandate. Hunter called the GOP governor a dictator and said “every single one of you need to be hung for treason for pushing this COVID scam,” according to a criminal complaint filed in Polk County.

  • Trump was pitched on founding a $15 billion 'conservative media powerhouse' called Trump Media Group

    Trump has for months considered starting his own digital media company, but was reportedly not taken with this idea.

  • Florida Republicans unexpectedly pass "11th-hour" bill restricting trans athletes

    The Florida Legislature unexpectedly passed a bill banning transgender student-athletes last night.Why it matters: The legislation — presumed dead last week — is the first "categorically discriminatory anti-LGBTQ bill" to pass in our state in 23 years, according to Equality Florida.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.How it happened: After her original bill stalled, Rep. Kaylee Tuck (R-Okeechobee) slid the proposed ban into a Senate bill dealing with charter schools that passed largely along party lines, per Florida Politics.If signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the "Fairness in Women's Sports Act" would keep transgender athletes from participating in women's and girls' sports starting July 1.The big picture: Similar measures are being pushed by Republicans across the country — at least 50 bills in 28 states, as Axios' Jeff Tracy reported last month.The other side: Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith (D-Orlando) tried to create pathways for transgender athletes to still compete despite what he termed an "11th-hour" amendment, but those attempts failed."The message that the bill sends is an ugly message of exclusion telling trans kids that who they are is not OK and that they need to change who they are and if they don't ... and something happens to them, it's their own fault," said Smith, per WUSF.Equality Florida spokesman Michael Womack told Axios that lawmakers passed the bill "when they thought people weren't watching.""This is not how the government is supposed to function; this is not how a bill is supposed to be passed."WomackThe bottom line: With this move, our state once again finds itself at the center of the post-Trump culture war raging across America.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Trump says Giuliani 'a great patriot' after raid

    Former President Donald Trump told Fox Business on Thursday that Rudy Giuliani was "the greatest mayor in the history of New York” and “a great patriot.” (April 29)

  • Trump lashes out at McConnell again, saying Republicans need new leadership

    Former President Donald Trump kept up his attack on U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday, saying Republicans would do well to find a new leader if they hope to take back the Senate in 2022. Trump launched the latest salvo on Fox Business Network, when his interviewer asked about the upcoming mid-term election battle for control of the Senate and House of Representatives. Mitch McConnell has not done a great job.

  • CBS News poll: Viewers approve of President Biden's speech amid spending, police reform proposals

    A new CBS News poll found the majority of people who watched President Joe Biden's first address to a joint session of Congress approved of the address. The speech comes as the president is proposing two large spending plans and urging police reform. Yahoo News senior national reporter and producer Marquise Francis joins "CBSN AM" to talk about reaction to the speech.

  • Rotten Tomatoes is right – Paddington 2 is the greatest film of all time

    Put down the popcorn and crack open the marmalade: Paddington 2 has been officially recognised for the movie masterpiece it is. Last month, Citizen Kane lost its 100 per cent fresh rating on the review aggregator monolith Rotten Tomatoes, following an archival project’s rediscovery of a 1942 Chicago Tribune review which could find in it neither “distinction [nor] general entertainment value.” Random and bizarre as the demotion of Orson Welles’ cinematic watershed is, it comes with a fur-trimmed silver lining: Paul King’s 2018 family adventure, inspired by Michael Bond’s beloved children’s books, is now the highest-rated film on the site. While welcoming the “lovely” news, King called the ranking “eccentric” – but is he giving himself enough credit? After all, Hugh Grant, who plays the superbly self-skewering villain Phoenix Buchanan (King sent him the script on spec, along with a note: “The baddie is a washed-up, narcissistic actor and we thought of you”) has frequently declared – with uncharacteristic sincerity – that it’s a work of genius. The £8.3 million that it initially took at the British box office made it StudioCanal’s highest-ever grossing film in an opening weekend; it subsequently received three Bafta nominations, including one for acting (Supporting, for Grant), a highly unusual achievement given the awards circuit’s ordinarily snooty attitude to both comedies and children’s films. I maintain that Grant deserved an Oscar, but there’s no justice. Any version of Bond’s beloved stories about the little bear (voiced in the film by Ben Whishaw) from Darkest Peru discovered on a train station platform by the good-natured Brown family was sure to be received with goodwill – they occupy that fur-fuzzily sentimental space we reserve for the stories that once persuaded us to sleep.

  • Ex-Georgia Sheriff’s Deputy Bragged About Beating Black Suspect and Arresting Black People to Keep Them From Voting, FBI Says

    A former Wilkinson County, Ga., sheriff’s deputy was fired in November after the FBI contacted his sheriff and informed him that his deputy is being investigated for possessing illegal guns and potential ties to white supremacist terrorism. On Monday, the former deputy pleaded guilty in a federal court in Macon to one count of possession of an unregistered firearm.

  • James Gandolfini (as Tony Soprano) tried to convince LeBron James to play for the Knicks

    A Sopranos prequel movie called The Many Saints Of Newark is going to hit HBO Max later this year, but it turns out that a sequel to the hit HBO series has existed for a decade and that nobody has ever seen it—and maybe never will. The plot of the sequel is that Tony and Carmela Soprano, having entered the witness protection program after the events of the original series, have come together to… ask LeBron James to sign with the New York Knicks. So it’s not necessarily a crucial part of the Sopranos canon, and we’re not entirely sure that it even is part of the Sopranos canon, but we choose to believe that this is what Tony and Carmela decided to do with their time after (evidently) surviving whatever happened in that diner.

  • Texas pushes closer to dropping handgun license requirement

    In Texas, where gun laws are among the loosest in the U.S., there is one line the state has long resisted crossing: making it legal to carry a handgun in public without a permit, background check or training. It wouldn't prevent businesses from banning guns on their property, and federal background checks for some gun purchases would remain in place.

  • U.S. reportedly investigating a potential energy attack near the White House

    Federal officials are investigating two incidents in the United States that appeared similar to the mysterious apparent attacks that left overseas personnel suffering from "debilitating" symptoms, CNN reports. In one incident, a National Security Council official was reportedly sickened near the south side of the White House in November 2020, while in another, a White House official "reported a similar attack" while walking her dog in a Virginia suburb in 2019. They "reported similar symptoms to CIA and State Department personnel impacted overseas, and officials quickly began to investigate the incident as a possible 'Havana syndrome' attack," CNN writes. Officials have previously been investigating mysterious incidents starting in 2016 in which U.S. personnel in Cuba experienced unexplained symptoms including nausea, ear popping, vertigo, and headaches, which a government study suggested may have been caused by directed microwave energy. Investigators, CNN reports, haven't determined whether these two incidents in the U.S. are connected to ones that occurred overseas or what might have caused them, but the report notes that the "fact that such an attack might have taken place so close to the White House is particularly alarming." This news comes after The New York Times reported in March that a CIA task force was seeking to expand its inquiry into the "Havana syndrome" incidents. "CIA is working alongside other government agencies to double down on our efforts to find answers regarding the unexplained global health incidents that have impacted personnel," CIA press secretary Timothy Barrett said. Last week, Politico reported the Pentagon warned lawmakers "about the growing and urgent threat of directed-energy attacks on U.S. troops in the Middle East and elsewhere," telling them that the suspected energy attacks were "growing across the world." CNN reports, though, that investigators "still haven't completely ruled out the possibility that the symptoms are caused by some kind of naturally occurring phenomenon rather than a weapon." More stories from theweek.com5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Fox News' meat hysteriaLumber is shockingly expensive. Thanks, Obama.3 key takeaways from Biden's big speech

  • Chris Wallace praises President Biden's address and predicts it will be 'a popular speech'

    While Wallace had nothing but good things to say about President Biden's address, Fox News contributor Ben Domenech completely disagreed.

  • Cheney: 'Wishful thinking' by Trump she won't seek 4th term

    Speculation by former President Donald Trump that she won't seek re-election next year is “wishful thinking," Liz Cheney said Wednesday. Trump suggested Tuesday that Wyoming's congresswoman would become a lobbyist or “maybe embarrass her family by running for president” to save face amid criticism for her vote to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Cheney struck down any such ideas in a call with Wyoming reporters.

  • A Trump loyalist was found guilty of making death threats against lawmakers, including AOC, Pelosi, and Schumer

    Hunt's attorneys argued his rhetoric didn't amount to a serious threat and Hunt defended himself in court in Brooklyn on Tuesday

  • 'Stupid Chino': Homeless Man Charged With Hate Crime After Punching Asian Man in NYC

    A transient man has been arrested and charged after allegedly punching an Asian man in New York City. The incident, which left the victim with multiple stitches, occurred on Fourth Avenue near Union Square around 8 a.m. on Tuesday. When the 57-year-old commuter walked away, Babilonia followed him, allegedly called him a "stupid Chino" — which means Chinese in Spanish — and punched him in the face.

  • About 92% of Americans who got the COVID-19 vaccine returned for their second shot. That's good, but experts say the rest should do it now.

    Getting both shots of two-dose COVID-19 vaccines is important and 92% of Americans have, better than similar vaccines. For the 8%, It's not too late.

  • Colorado lawmakers push for gun limits in the aftermath of Boulder shooting

    Colorado lawmakers unveiled a package of legislation on Thursday in response to last month's mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado, saying "we are transforming the country."The big picture: The legislation aims to strengthen background checks and prohibit certain individuals from accessing firearms.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.If passed, a person convicted of a violent misdemeanor would be banned from purchasing a gun for five years.The so-called Charleston loophole would be eliminated to prevent a person from obtaining a firearm before a background check is completed.In addition, the measure would overturn a court decision that prohibits local governments from approving tougher gun restrictions than those at the state level. If approved, Colorado would also create an Office of Gun Violence Prevention to study additional measures to limit gun-related deaths.Yes, but: The legislative package does not include an assault weapons ban, as lawmakers initially proposed, nor any additional resources to address mental health.What they're saying: State Sen. Steve Fenberg (D-Boulder) said the bills are the "most effective steps Colorado needs to take to save the most lives.""There's no single policy we can pass that will guarantee no more lives will be taken from us," Fenberg said on Thursday. "We also know that we must continue to demand federal action on gun violence prevention. But this cannot be an excuse for inaction."Catch up quick: A shooting at a Boulder grocery store on March 22 that killed 10, including a police officer, is the latest in a deadly streak of mass shootings in Colorado.The alleged shooter, 22-year-old Al Aliwi Alissa, faces more than 50 criminal charges, including 10 counts of first-degree murder. Alissa's attorneys say he suffered from mental health issues, and in 2017, he pleaded guilty to third-degree assault, a misdemeanor.The other side: Gun rights advocates in Colorado suggested the legislation to tighten background checks is not needed and called a patchwork of local restriction unworkable."Honoring others by denying God-given rights to law-abiding citizens is never a good idea," said Taylor Rhodes, executive director of Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, a Second Amendment advocacy organization.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Pope Francis cracks down on lavish gifts for cardinals and Vatican officials

    Pope Francis has decreed that cardinals and other Vatican staff can no longer accept gifts worth more than €40 (£35), in his latest crackdown on corruption within the Holy See. It will mean an end to the sometimes lavish gifts and generous cash donations that cardinals and monsignors have received in the past from benefactors and supporters. “All employees are prohibited to receive gifts worth more than €40,” the Pope said in a strongly-worded document that was issued on Thursday by the Vatican. Senior managers will also be required to declare that they have no past criminal convictions and that they are not subject to investigations regarding “organised crime, corruption, fraud, terrorism, laundering money from criminal activity, exploitation of minors, human trafficking or tax evasion.” They are not allowed to invest money in tax havens or to put money into “companies whose principles are against the Church’s doctrine” – arms manufacturers, for instance.