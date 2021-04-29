Trump says he'd "certainly" consider Florida Gov. DeSantis as 2024 running mate

Former President Trump told Fox News on Thursday that he is "100%" thinking about another presidential bid in 2024, and that he would "certainly" consider making Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) his running mate.

Why it matters: Trump and DeSantis see eye-to-eye on many policy issues. But the Florida governor has also been floated as a 2024 contender on his own, having gained massive popularity among Republicans during the pandemic.

What he's saying: "Certainly Ron would be considered. He's a great guy," Trump told Fox News.

Trump also called DeSantis a "a friend." The former president endorsed DeSantis for governor in 2018 against Democratic contender Andrew Gillum.

The big picture: Trump noted that his 2024 platform, if launched, would focus on energy, taxation, the border and guns.

