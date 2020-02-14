Trump says he'd vote for a gay presidential candidate

President Trump would have no problem voting for a gay candidate for president, he told Fox News' Geraldo Rivera on Thursday.

Rivera interviewed Trump for his podcast, Roadkill With Geraldo, and asked if he believes Americans would vote for a gay man to be president. One of the Democrats in the running this year is Pete Buttigieg, the openly gay former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

"I think so," Trump responded. "I think there would be some that wouldn't, and I wouldn't be among that group, to be honest with you. I think that it doesn't seem to be hurting Pete Buttigieg. But there would certainly be a group that probably wouldn't. But you and I would not be in that group."

A Gallup poll released last year found that 76 percent of Americans would vote for a gay or lesbian presidential candidate, NBC News reports. This was a major shift from a few decades ago; in 1978, only 26 percent of respondents told Gallup they would vote for a gay or lesbian candidate.

