Trump says he'll 'terminate' ObamaCare if he wins re-election

President Trump has a miracle scenario brewing in the back of his mind.

During Thursday night's presidential debate, Democratic nominee Joe Biden outlined his plan to expand the Affordable Care Act under a proposal he's coining as "BidenCare." But Trump would "like to terminate ObamaCare" and "come up with a brand new beautiful plan," which he thinks will pass Congress because the Democrats would be under "tremendous pressure." "We might even have the House by that time," Trump said, repeating that "I think we're going to win the House."







Pres. Trump says he wants to implement a "much better health care" alternative to Obamacare, without specifying what that would be, if the ACA is overturned by the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/XoE0e5Akyz — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) October 23, 2020

Trump later revealed a bit more about his overly hopeful House victory plan: He's counting on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) failure to pass a coronavirus relief plan to flip a few Democratic seats, ignoring the fact that the House already passed its plan months ago.

This ObamaCare-bashing dream also neglects the fact that Republicans held the House, Senate, and presidency at the beginning of Trump's term but failed to pass a health care plan, and that he still hasn't come up with a health care plan since then.

