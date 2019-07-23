Trump says he'll win Minnesota in 2020 because of Rep. Ilhan Omar

Trump's tweet Monday is his latest attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from the state, who has been embroiled in a feud with Trump for more than a week -- along with three other progressive congresswomen of color.

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Monday that he will win Minnesota in 2020 because of Rep. Ilhan Omar, one of the four progressive Democrats at whom Trump has repeatedly directed racist tweets and critical comments recently.

"In 2016 I almost won Minnesota. In 2020, because of America hating anti-Semite Rep. Omar, & the fact that Minnesota is having its best economic year ever, I will win the State!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

In 2016, Trump lost Minnesota by roughly 44,000 votes. Democrat Hillary Clinton carried the state with 46.44% — or 1,367,716 votes — while Trump was at 44.92%, or 1,322,951 votes.

On multiple occasions recently Trump has directed racist language at and been critcal of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Omar of Minnesota. The four congresswomen of color are colloquially known as the "Squad."

On June 14, the president called on the four Democrats to "go back" to their countries. All four lawmakers are U.S. citizens, and three were born in the United States. Omar immigrated from Somalia to the U.S. over 20 years ago and is a naturalized citizen.

Since then, the president has repeatedly doubled down on his remarks. At a Trump rally in North Carolina last week, chants of "send her back" erupted from the crowd of Trump supporters when the president mentioned Omar while criticizing the "Squad."

Following the chants, Omar was greeted last week by a crowd at a Minnesota airport with chants of "Welcome home, Ilhan."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who is is seeking the Democratic nomination for president, rebuked Trump's 2020 aspirations in her state, saying he'll "never win Minnesota."

"You'll never win Minnesota, Donald Trump. I'll make sure of it," Klobuchar wrote on Twitter. "Our state economy is strong because of our great workers and businesses. And the last time I checked, racist words and putting a congresswoman and her family in harm’s way aren’t very popular in our state."

Omar, who has been a frequent critic of Trump, did not comment on the president's Monday tweet. But she has retweeted those who have rejected Trump's political assertions about her state.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz tweeted that Minnesotans will continue to reject Trump's "messages of fear and division" in 2020. Omar reposted the tweet on her Twitter timeline.

"Let’s set this straight. In 2018, Minnesotans voted for a vision of #OneMinnesota — the idea that we are stronger when we are united," Walz, a Democrat, wrote. "Minnesotans came out in record numbers to reject your messages of fear and division. And in 2020, they will do it again."

