Trump says he's 'financially supporting' January 6 defendants and will look 'very favorably' about full pardons if he wins the 2024 election

Jake Epstein,Madison Hall
·2 min read
Trump
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a "Save America" rally in Anchorage, Alaska, on July 9, 2022.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

  • Trump says he's "financially supporting" defendants in trials related to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

  • His comments came Thursday on the conservative Wendy Bell Radio show.

  • Trump also said he will look "very favorably" about giving "full pardons" to individuals if he's re-elected.

Former President Donald Trump said on Thursday he recently met with defendants in trials related to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot and that he is financially supporting some of them.

When asked during a call-in with the conservative Wendy Bell Radio show how he can help the defendants, Trump said he's "financially supporting people that are incredible," adding that he hosted some defendants in his office just two days ago.

"It's a disgrace what they've done to them," Trump said, referring to sweeping Justice Department and FBI investigations of the deadly insurrection.

"They're firemen, they're policemen, they're people in the military," Trump said of the defendants, adding that his legal team has been "working on it very hard."

The former president did not disclose how many defendants he is supporting, nor did he mention how much money is being given.

NPR reported in January that right-wing media personalities — and organizations — have raised money for January 6 defendants.

Trump also said he will look "very favorably" about giving "full pardons" to individuals convicted of crimes related to the Capitol riot if he decides to run and win the 2024 presidential election.

"I think that's probably going to be the best because even if they go for two months or six months — they have sentences that go a lot longer than that — but we'll be looking very, very seriously at full pardons because we can't let that happen here," Trump said, adding that convicted rioters would also get an "apology."

POLITICO reported earlier this year that Trump considered issuing a blanket pardon for all individuals who participated in the Capitol riot during his final days in the White House.

As of August 30, over 900 individuals have been arrested and charged with crimes related to the deadly Capitol riots, and at least 376 people have pleaded guilty for their roles in the insurrection.

Read the original article on Business Insider

