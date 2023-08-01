Trump Indicted Again—This Time, Over Trying to Overturn 2020 Election

LINDSAY DEDARIO

For the third time this year, former President Donald Trump has been indicted by a grand jury—this time over his botched attempt to cling to power after losing the 2020 election.

While the 45-page indictment itself is hardly unprecedented at this point, these particular charges mark the first time in the country’s history that an American president has been criminally accused of hatching a scheme that put the nation’s democracy at risk.

The indictment charged Trump with defrauding the nation with fake electors to sway the 2020 election, obstructing Congress to stop it from certifying votes, and conspiring to violate Americans’ civil rights.

“The defendant lost the 2020 presidential election,” the indictment stated in no uncertain terms. “Despite having lost, the defendant was determined to remain in power. So for more than two months following election day on November 3, 2020, the defendant spread lies that there had been outcome-determinative fraud in the election and that he had actually won.”

“These claims were false, and the defendant knew that they were false,” it added, accusing Trump of doing it to “create an intense national atmosphere of mistrust and anger, and erode public faith in the administration of the election.”

Trump responded to the news Tuesday night by comparing prosecutors to Nazis.

If convicted, Trump could face years in prison. But more importantly, he would be branded a felon for imperiling the nation and violating the very Constitution he swore to protect in 2017 as its commander-in-chief. The nature of the charges are particularly serious, touching on violations of laws that date back to the last time the United States faced an existential crisis during the Civil War.

This is the second indictment stemming from the investigation led by Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith, who was appointed in November by the nation’s attorney general to conduct an independent probe.

Although the indictment notes that Trump worked with “co-conspirators” to defraud the American public, they remained unnamed and uncharged—at the moment.

Extensive reporting by journalists and congressional investigators have shown that Trump worked closely with since-disgraced conservative legal scholar John Eastman, his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, attorney Sidney Powell, and Jeffrey Clark, a MAGA loyalist at the DOJ whom Trump tried to elevate to the position of Attorney General.

The indictment seemed to reference all of them as “co-conspirators,” as well as another lawyer who “assisted in devising and attempting to implement a plan to submit fraudulent slates of presidential electors to obstruct the certification proceeding,” and a political consultant who also helped with the fake electors.

The indictment also reflects a move by prosecutors to drive a wedge between Trump and the Republicans he recruited to serve as fake electors, noting that they signed up for the task under the impression that their involvement would only matter if his flurry of lawsuits baselessly challenging election results in several states actually managed to reverse his loss.

“Some fraudulent electors were tricked into participating based on the understanding that their votes would be used only if the defendant succeeded,” the indictment stated.

Ex-NYPD Boss Handing Over Trump Records to Jack Smith

The 45-page grand jury indictment stressed the many ways that Trump repeatedly rejected the advice of his White House lawyers, Justice Department top brass, his spy chief, and even his own re-election campaign advisers.

The scathing document quotes one unnamed campaign staffer who lamented the way that Trump and his top lieutenants kept pushing conspiracy theories even when warned that they were totally untrue—and noted that the lies were being routinely shot down in federal courts across the country.

“When our research and campaign legal team can’t back up any of the claims made by our Elite Strike Force Legal Team, you can see why we’re 0-32 on our cases,” this staffer allegedly wrote in an email. “It’s tough to own any of this when it’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.”

The case could go to trial sometime next year—and potentially derail the former president’s current campaign to win the Republican Party’s nomination and return to the White House in 2025.

Smith’s investigation builds on the work of the House Jan. 6 Committee, a separate political inquiry which unearthed key details about the final days of the Trump administration. The congressional probe showed that Trump as president persistently lied to the American public about unfounded fraud claims he knew were false, filed lawsuits backed by conspiracy theories to try to overturn election results in several states, rolled out a focused disinformation campaign to gather loyalists in Washington to disrupt Congress’s certification of 2020 electoral college results on Jan. 6, and called off security measures when he became aware some in the crowd were armed with AR-15 rifles before they stormed the Capitol building.

The threat of indictment on these criminal charges has been on the horizon ever since March 2022, when a federal judge in Santa Ana, California, made a significant finding that criminally implicated Trump directly in a wide-ranging scheme to lie to the country he purported to lead. The judge was overseeing a document dispute when the Jan. 6 Committee tried to get emails from Eastman, the right-wing legal scholar who engineered Trump’s plan to stay in the White House by interrupting congressional certification of election results.

After reviewing the email himself, U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter determined “more likely than not that President Trump corruptly attempted to obstruct the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021.”

Carter went further in October, writing that “the emails show that President Trump knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public. The Court finds that these emails are sufficiently related to and in furtherance of a conspiracy to defraud the United States.”

At this point, the former president is fighting off criminal charges in all directions. He is scheduled to be on trial in March 2024 in New York City, where the Manhattan District Attorney is trying to jail him for faking business records in a scheme to save his first successful presidential campaign potentially catastrophic embarrassment when he quietly paid the porn star Stormy Daniels to shut up about their sexual affair.

Then in May 2024, Trump is set to be on trial yet again in South Florida, where Smith’s federal prosecutors are trying to nail him for keeping classified documents after leaving the White House. And there could be a third trial next year as well: The Fulton County District Attorney in Atlanta is conducting a criminal inquiry over the way Trump intimidated an elections official there.

Trump has repeatedly dismissed all these investigations as politically motivated and seems to be using his 2024 presidential run as cover.

Trump, who was twice impeached by Congress but spared conviction by Republicans in the Senate, is the first of the nation’s 46 presidents over 234 years to be criminally indicted after leaving office.

