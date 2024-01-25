Trump says he's the law, but a jury will decide

As a retired educator, I writing to inform you that Donald Trump is not the only powerful American political figure to claim the law did not apply to him. Accused of murder and rape, Ku Klux Klan Grand Dragon D. C. Stephenson claimed to his victim before his trial that a jury would never convict him. He was wrong. His victim testified Stephenson told her "I am the law in Indiana." The jury convicted him!

That happened 100 years ago. Trump's claim today is "I am the law," so he believes he can't be convicted of any of the 91 felony charges against me. Will juries today prove Trump is wrong?

Tom Driscoll, Poulsbo

